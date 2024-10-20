Patriots v Jaguars in final NFL London 2024 game

The final of the three London NFL games of the season see the New England Patriots and the Jacksonville Jaguars clash at Wembley stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Both sides unfortunately come into the fixture with 1-5 records for the season so far.

It will be the Jacksonville franchise’s second game in London this season, having lost to the Chicago Bears last weekend at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Patriots hold a 3-1 record in international games and are unbeaten in their two previous visits to London.

The Jaguars, however, who have played a ‘home’ game in London for the past decade, are 6-6 in the 12 all-time games played in the English capital.

Both sides currently sit last in their respective divisions in the NFL: the Patriots are last in the Buffalo Bills-led AFC East, while the Jaguars are the final team in the AFC which is currently headed by by Houston.

