🏐 Down v Galway – Preview, Teams, TV Info & Result

🏐 Down v Galway – Preview, Teams & TV Info

All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Preliminary Quarter-Final

📍 Páirc Esler, Newry

🕝 Throw-in: 1.45pm, Sunday 22 June

📺 Live on GAA+

Live GAA scores on Irishscores.com

Galway head north as strong favourites, but Páirc Esler is no easy place to come. Down will relish home advantage and the opportunity to test themselves against a side that came within touching distance of All-Ireland glory just 12 months ago.

While Galway bring big-game pedigree and match-winners like Shane Walsh—who kicked 0-9 against Armagh—and the returning Paul Conroy, Down continue to make strides under Conor Laverty. The Mourne men impressed in the group stage with convincing wins over Clare and Louth, and despite losing narrowly to Monaghan, they showed grit and attacking flair.

Laverty’s team will again rely on the sharp shooting of Pat Havern, who landed 12 points last weekend, and the driving runs of Ryan McEvoy and Odhran Murdock. Their youthful, energetic style will be tested by Galway’s more structured and composed play.

The Tribesmen make two changes: Cian Hernon starts in defence while Paul Conroy returns to midfield. Damien Comer is named on the bench and could have a key role to play if called upon.

Prediction: Galway by 4

✅ Teams

DOWN:

Ronan Burns; Patrick McCarthy, Peter Fegan, Ceilum Doherty; Ryan Magill, Pierce Laverty, Miceal Rooney; Daniel Guinness, Ryan McEvoy; Danny Magill, Odhran Murdock, Eugene Branagan; James Guinness, Pat Havern, John McGeough.

Subs: John O’Hare, Ruairi McCormack, Aaron McClements, Donal Scullion, Eoin McCrickard, Adam Crimmins, Oisin Savage, Caolan Mooney, Finn Murdock, Patrick Brooks, Conor McCrickard.

GALWAY:

Conor Flaherty; Johnny McGrath, Sean Fitzgerald, Liam Silke; Dylan McHugh, Sean Kelly, Cian Hernon; Paul Conroy, John Maher; Cein Darcy, Matthew Tierney, Cillian McDaid; Rob Finnerty, Shane Walsh, Matthew Thompson.

Subs: Connor Gleeson, Jack Glynn, Cathal Sweeney, Sean O Maoilchiarain, Daniel O’Flaherty, John Daly, Peter Cooke, Kieran Molloy, Tomo Culhane, Johnny Heaney, Damien Comer.