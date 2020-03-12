National league thrown into doubt

The GAA has suspended all activity until March 29th. This announcement follows on from the government decision to close schools, colleges and childcare facilities earlier today. The suspension also includes Ladies GAA and all Club games as well as inter-county fixtures.

The gaa.ie website released a statement which stated that:

“In light of this morning’s Government announcement, the GAA, An Cumann Camógaíochta and the Ladies Gaelic Football Association have decided to suspend all activity at club, county and educational levels until March 29 (inclusive) from midnight.”

The Suspension creates uncertainty around the remaining National League fixtures. The Allianz football league has two rounds of league fixtures as well as a finals weekend remaining. While the hurling league quarter-finals were due to be played this weekend.

The month of April had been previously designated for club games. This may now change if the league fixtures are to be completed before the Championship begins.

The u20 All-Ireland football semi-finals were fixed for a doubleheader at Croke park on St.Patrick’s day. A new date will also need to be found for those games.