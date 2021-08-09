All-Ireland Semi-Final in Covid Doubts

3 total views, 3 views today

The All-Ireland semi-final between Kerry and Tyrone is in doubt over Covid fears in the Tyrone panel.

Ulster champions Tyrone announced on Saturday that ”a number of players” within the team are self-isolating due to a strain.

Players who got tested for Covid-19 are awaiting test results.

It has been reported that Tyrone GAA is working alongside the Public Health Authority (PHA) with Croke Park representatives confirming that testing, and if needed, re-testing of players and backroom staff will take place.

Tyrone hit with further Covid complications. Breaking news: https://t.co/Jj1jNM6ZLw #GAA — John Fogarty (@JohnFogartyIrl) August 7, 2021

There were a number of squad withdrawals before Tyrone’s Ulster final win over Monaghan a little over a week ago.

Shortly after, the Tyrone county board decided to have all panellists and management tested for Covid-19.

With much media speculation of further cases and the possible threat of Tyrone’s All-Ireland semi-final clash with Kerry being moved back.

Tyrone GAA released a statement confirming that all members of the playing panel and mentors have been tested and are awaiting results.

”Further to a number of positive Covid19 tests with members of the Tyrone senior football panel and management, prior to last weekend’s successful Ulster Championship final in Croke Park, it was decided to have all panellists and management tested for the virus.

While outcomes from these tests are awaited a number of players are self-isolating; it is anticipated that all outcomes will be known by Monday and preparations can then be made for the forthcoming All-Ireland semi-final with Kerry.

During the past week, Tyrone GAA has continued to comply, fully, with the guidelines and directives that have been issued by the Public Health Authority and by Croke Park.”

Were the Kerry match to be rescheduled, it would have a knock-on effect for the remainder of the championship season. A deferred semi-final fixture could be played a day ahead of the All-Ireland hurling final (set for 22nd August).

