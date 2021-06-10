Allianz Football League Division 1 Relegation semi-finals— Monaghan v Galway

Monaghan v Galway – Clones – 3:45 pm – GAAGO

Monaghan will host Galway in Clones in the Allianz Football League Division 1 Relegation semi-finals this Sunday live on GAAGO.

Both teams coming into this game have been on a bad run of form. Having not run won any three of their league games.

Based on the poor form from both teams, it is too close to call to predict a winner.

It should be a close one.

Form — last three results

Monaghan – (Loss, Draw, Draw)

Galway – (Loss, Draw, Loss)

Players to watch

Monaghan: Conor McManus (Clontibret)

Galway: Shane Walsh (Kilkerrin-Clonberne)

Starting/Predicted Teams
Monaghan

Rory Beggan, Kieran Duffy, Conor Boyle, Ryan Wylie, Dessie Ward, Fintan Kelly, Karl O’Connell, Darren Hughes, Kieran Hughes, Ryan McAnespie, Micheál Bannigan, Dermot Malone, Stephen O’Hanlon, Conor McCarthy, Conor McManus

Galway

Bernard Power, Jack Glynn, Seán Ó Maoilchiaráin, Liam Silke, Gary O’Donnell, Dylan McHugh, Johnny Heaney, Peter Cooke, Paul Conroy, Paul Kelly, Matthew Tierney, Eamonn Brannigan, Dessie Conneely, Damien Comer, Shane Walsh

Betting

Monaghan: EVS

Galway: EVS

Draw: 15/2

Prediction

Galway

 

 

 

