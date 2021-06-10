Allianz Football League Division 1 Relegation semi-finals— Monaghan v Galway

Monaghan v Galway – Clones – 3:45 pm – GAAGO
Monaghan will host Galway in Clones in the Allianz Football League Division 1 Relegation semi-finals this Sunday live on GAAGO.
Both teams coming into this game have been on a bad run of form. Having not run won any three of their league games.
Based on the poor form from both teams, it is too close to call to predict a winner.
It should be a close one.
Form — last three results
Monaghan – (Loss, Draw, Draw)
Galway – (Loss, Draw, Loss)
Players to watch
Monaghan: Conor McManus (Clontibret)
Galway: Shane Walsh (Kilkerrin-Clonberne)
Starting/Predicted Teams
Monaghan
Rory Beggan, Kieran Duffy, Conor Boyle, Ryan Wylie, Dessie Ward, Fintan Kelly, Karl O’Connell, Darren Hughes, Kieran Hughes, Ryan McAnespie, Micheál Bannigan, Dermot Malone, Stephen O’Hanlon, Conor McCarthy, Conor McManus
Galway
Bernard Power, Jack Glynn, Seán Ó Maoilchiaráin, Liam Silke, Gary O’Donnell, Dylan McHugh, Johnny Heaney, Peter Cooke, Paul Conroy, Paul Kelly, Matthew Tierney, Eamonn Brannigan, Dessie Conneely, Damien Comer, Shane Walsh
Betting
Monaghan: EVS
Galway: EVS
Draw: 15/2
Prediction
Galway