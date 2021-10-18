Antrim and Kilkenny lead Camogie Soaring Stars Nominations

1,036 total views, 1,036 views today
Intermediate Champions Antrim feature player nominations in each line of the pitch for this year’s Camogie Association Soaring Stars nominations
Soaring Stars have nominated ten players in total from the intermediate champions after their great performances this year. Runners-up Kilkenny is also a major part of the nominations list. A further ten of their players made the shortlist.
Semi-finalists Galway received five nominations while Meath has four players nominated. Laois is the remaining Intermediate team with one player on the nomination list.
All-Ireland Premier Junior champions Wexford got three nominations while the runners-up Armagh also received three nominations.
The Camogie Association will announce the 2021 Soaring Stars team at a banquet at the Osprey Hotel in Naas, Co. Kildare on Friday, November 26th.
They will also confirm the Nominees for the Camogie Association/GPA Senior, Intermediate, and Junior Players’ Player of the Year Awards on Wednesday 27th October.
Speaking about today’s announcement, Uachtarán Hilda Breslin said:
“It is a wonderful achievement for our players to be recognized for their outstanding performances throughout the 2021 inter-county season.
“Their skill, dedication, and consistency have shone throughout the summer, today they are deservingly being recognized with these nominations. I am delighted that once again we will be able to celebrate in person. I congratulate all our nominees on today’s achievements and I look forward with great excitement to the award’s ceremony on November 26th.”
The Nominees for 2021 are:
Goalkeepers:
Catrina Graham (Antrim), Sinead Farrell (Kilkenny), Ciarrai Devlin (Armagh)
Full-Back Line:
Chloe Drain (Antrim), Niamh Leahy (Kilkenny), Maria Lynn (Antrim), Aislinn Harvey (Armagh), Róisín Phelan (Kilkenny), Niamh Donnelly (Antrim), Laura Ward (Galway)
Half-Back Line:
Sarah Crowley (Kilkenny), Aideen Brennan (Wexford), Caoimhe Conlon (Antrim), Claire Coffey (Meath), Leanne Fennelly (Kilkenny), Clodagh Tynan (Laois), Caoimhe Mahon (Galway)
Midfield:
Chloe Cashe (Wexford), Nicole O’ Neill (Antrim), Lucia McNaughton (Antrim), Ciara Phelan (Kilkenny), Aoife Minogue (Meath)
Half-Forward Line:
Maeve Kelly (Antrim), Ava Lynskey (Galway), Eva Hynes (Kilkenny), Jane Dolan (Meath), Ciara Banville (Wexford), Elisha Broderick (Galway), Sarah Walsh (Kilkenny)
Full-Forward Line:
Róisín McCormack (Antrim), Caitrin Dobbin (Antrim), Ciara O’Keeffe (Kilkenny), Amy Gaffney (Meath), Ciara Donnelly (Armagh), Cora Kenny (Galway), Sophie O’ Dwyer (Kilkenny).
The Association will announce the nominations for the 2021 All-Stars Team and the winner of the 2021 Manager of the Year tomorrow, Tuesday, 19th October.
