Colin Fennelly confirms Kilkenny retirement after stepping away this year

By
James Roulston Mooney
-
Colin Fennelly Kilkenny Ballyhale

 7 total views,  7 views today

Colin Fennelly has announced his inter-county retirement after stepping away from the Kilkenny panel earlier this year.

Fennelly confirmed his retirement after he won his 10th Kilkenny Senior Hurling Championship with his club Ballyhale Shamrocks.

The 32-year-old lifted the Tom Walsh Cup aloft as captain on Sunday after three second-half goals helped them past O’Loughlin Gaels in this year’s county final.

“Naw, I’ll be finished up. I have had enough,” Fennelly said about his inter-county career after the club’s fourth Kilkenny SHC victory in a row.

“I had a year to think about it and I am glad I took that time to think about it. I am happy playing with the club and there are so many young lads coming through. I had a great time playing with Kilkenny. Fantastic so it was.”

The Ballyhale captain made his debut for Kilkenny in a Leinster semi-final win over Wexford in 2011 and had been on the panel for ten consecutive seasons before he decided to opt out of the 2021 season.

The forward won four All-Ireland’s with the Cats and collected two All Stars during his time on the inter-county scene.

The 2020 Leinster SHC win was his fifth of his career, with his first coming in 2011 – the Bob O’Keeffe Cup was the last piece of silverware Fennelly claimed with his county.

On top of his success in the Championship, the Ballyhale hurler has three National Hurling League medals to his name as well as 21 club titles with the Shamrocks, including five All-Irelands.

He will continue to line out for Ballyhale.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here