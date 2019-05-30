Cork v Limerick, Preview, Team News and live score updates

Cork v Limerick, Saturday, 7 pm, Pairc Ui Rinn

Cork and Limerick meet in the Munster semi-final on Saturday at 7 pm. The game takes place at Pairc Ui Rinn. A win for either side would set up a Munster Final with either Clare or Kerry on June 22nd.

Click Livescores. sportsnewsireland.com for live updates

This will be Cork’s first championship game of 2019. Cork had a dismal league campaign and were relegated from Division 2. They will now play Division 3 football in 2020 which is not where they want to be. Ronan McCarthy will be looking for a massive performance. Cork were hammered in the Munster last year by 3-18 to 2-04 losing out to Kerry. Ronan McCarthy is in his second year as Cork boss.

Limerick have already played a game in this year’s championship. They had a superb win over Tipperary in the quarter-final, a shock result in fact. Limerick operated out of Division 4 this season in the league but made little or no impact. Limerick finished second from bottom in the division just above London. They only won two games and lost five. Limerick’s record against Cork in recent years isn’t great the last win came in 2003 in the Munster quarter-final when they won by 0-16 to 0-06. Billy Lee is in his third year at the helm.

Limerick will look to Iain Corbett at centre back and Sean O’Dea at full back for leadership, In midfield Darragh Treacy will be a key man. Cillian Fahey, Seamus O’Carroll and Jamie Lee will the main men looking to come up with the scores for the Shannonsiders. Cork have the likes of Kevin Flahive, Thomas Clancy and James Loughrey in defence. In midfield, Ian Maguire will need a big performance. In attack Paul Kerrigan, Brian Hurley and John O’Rourke will be looking to produce the good up front.

Last 5 Championship Meetings

2016 Cork 2-12 Limerick 0-10 (All-Ireland Qualifiers)

2013 Cork 3-17 Limerick 0-08 (Munster quarter-final)

2010 Cork 0-16 Limerick 1-11 (All-Ireland qualifiers)

2009 Cork 2-06 Limerick 0-11 (Munster Final)

2008 Cork 2-09 Limerick 0-12 (Munster semi-final)

Team News

CORK (SF v Limerick): M White (Clonakilty); N Walsh (Douglas), J Loughrey (Mallow), K Flahive (Douglas); L O’Donovan (Clonakilty), Thomas Clancy (Clonakilty), M Taylor (Mallow); I Maguire (St Finbarr’s), K O’Hanlon (Kilshannig); E McSweeney (Knocknagree), R Deane (Bantry Blues), J O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers); P Kerrigan (Nemo Rangers), B Hurley (Castlehaven), M Collins (Castlehaven).

Limerick: TBA

Betting

Cork are priced at 1/12 to win this game, while Limerick are 15/2 to cause an upset. The draw is 16/1. Limerick +7 to cover the handicap is the bet for me.