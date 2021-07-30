Davy Fitzgerald Leaves Wexford

1 total views, 1 views today

Davy Fitzgerald has stepped down as Wexford Senior Hurling manager after five years.

The news of Fitzgerald’s departure was announced by Wexford GAA in the early hours of Friday morning.

Fitzgerald said;

“I have informed the County Board that I will not be in a position to continue in my role as Bainisteoir of the Wexford Senior Hurling team.

“The main reason for this is down to the six-hour round trip from my home in Sixmilebridge, which I have done for the last five years.

“I have never felt closer or happier with any team in all my years coaching and I thoroughly enjoyed every second of my five years in Wexford.

Davy Fitzgerald's time in Wexford has come to an end https://t.co/ksQhpaDUFk — The42.ie GAA (@The42GAA) July 30, 2021

“It has been an absolute privilege and an honour to have worked with every one of the players during my time in Wexford.”

“There were ups and downs, highs and lows, as is the nature of the sport, all of which was experienced with a sense of collective pride and enjoyment.

“To the players, county board, clubs and people of Wexford, I wish to thank each and every one of you for playing no small part in every enjoyable second of the journey.

“From the first meeting in Gorey in October 2016 to last Saturday week in Thurles, you have all made me feel so welcome, supported and proud to be involved with Wexford.

“On behalf of myself and my backroom team I wish to thank everyone associated with Wexford GAA for everything over the last five years and I wish you all the very best for the future. Le Croí agus Lámh, Davy.”

Davy Fitzgerald’s time as Wexford manager has been a successful one.

Gaining promotion to Division 1A of the National Hurling League, before winning Wexford’s first Leinster Hurling Championship title since 2004 with a 3-point victory over Kilkenny in Croke Park.

In the 2021 Championship season, Wexford was defeated by Clare in the All-Ireland hurling qualifiers, with Fitzgerald indicating that his time in charge was coming to an end, admitting that the past year in charge of Wexford was ”the toughest” he had experienced in GAA

Wexford’s Response

With Wexford GAA chairman Mícheál Martin stating;

“We wish to sincerely thank Davy and his backroom team for the manner in which they have carried out their duties over their stewardship.

Davy’s arrival in 2017 resulted in immediate promotion to Division One of the National Hurling League and a first Leinster Final appearance since 2008.

In the last five years, we have been consistently competitive, with the 2019 Leinster final victory the standout moment.

Davy’s contribution to the activities of Wexford GAA went above and beyond those expected from a Senior Team Manager. Davy is and will always be held in the highest of esteem by all in Wexford GAA.”

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com