Division 1 Football Final Kerry v Mayo Preview, Team News and live score updates

Kerry v Mayo, Sunday, 4.00pm. Croke Park

The final game on the triple header in Croke Park on Sunday is the Allianz League Football Final between Kerry and Mayo. It’s a novel pairing considering Dublin have reached the final for the 7 or 8 years so it will good for the neutral supporter.

Kerry have been the form team in the league in my opinion. Results speak for themselves. It’s Peter Keane’s first year in charge and he has done an amazing job so far full credit must go to him. They played 7 games in Division 1, just losing 1, winning 6. The loss came to Mayo on Paddy’s weekend on home soil, they will want to gain revenge for that I’m sure. Mayo finished second in the standings in Division 1, winning 5 and losing 2. Losses came to Galway and Dublin. However, they have shown they are still one of the best sides in the country. The performance against Monaghan was superb scoring 3-15 also.

The game in Croke Park in my opinion will suit Kerry. They have a lot of quick players in attack that will love the space and freedom to run and attack with the ball. In defence players like Jack Sherwood, Peter Crowley, Paul Murphy and Tom O’Sullivan will be expected to have massive games. In attack they have an abundance of talent Tommy Walsh is a target man for the high ball at full forward, while Dave Clifford and James O’Donoghue’s on the corner forward positions would give any full back line fear. Looking at James Horan’s Mayo they are in a league and they will want to win it no doubt to take home silverware. In defence Chris Barrett, Paddy Durcan and Brendan Harrison will be key. Colm Boyle and Keith Higgins missed the win over Monaghan if they are fully fit they will obviously start. Aidan O’Shea has had a good year to date and he will be expected to drive Mayo on, while in attack Fergal Boland, Diarmuid O’Connor and Kevin McLoughlin will be expected to come up trumps with the scores.

Kerry are 8/15 and Mayo are 15/8. The draw is 15/2. I really fancy Kerry to win here. Sean O’Shea to get man of the match and Kerry to win by 2 or 3 points.

Verdict: Kerry