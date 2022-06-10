5,014 total views, 5,014 views today

They meet for the third time this year with Donegal having won the first two. They beat Armagh by 1-14 to 1-13 in Round 7 of the Allianz League and by 1-16 to 0-12 in the Ulster quarter-final.

Match Facts to know

1)Armagh are seeking their first championship win over Donegal since 2010. Donegal have won four times since then.

2) Donegal have won 20 and lost seven of their 27 qualifiers.

30 Armagh have played 37 qualifiers, winning 24, drawing one and losing 12. They reached the 2003 All-Ireland final, via the qualifiers, where they lost to Tyrone.

4) Armagh last reached the All-Ireland quarter-finals in 2017.

5)Donegal last reached the All-Ireland quarter-final in 2019.

Season so far

Armagh: 3rd Division 1; Ulster SFC: Donegal 1-16 Armagh 0-12; Armagh 1-16 Tyrone 1-10 (qualifier)

Donegal: Fourth in Division 1; Ulster SFC: Donegal 1-16 Armagh 0-12; Donegal 2-16 Cavan 0-16; Derry 1-16 Donegal 1-14 aet (final)

LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP MEETINGS

2022: Donegal 1-16 Armagh 0-12 (Ulster quarter-final) 2020: Donegal 1-22 Armagh 0-13 (Ulster semi-final)

2015: Donegal 2-11 Armagh 0-8 (Ulster quarter-final) 2014: Donegal 1-12 Armagh 1-11 (All-Ireland quarter-final) 2010: Armagh 2-14 Donegal 0-11 (All-Ireland qualifier)

TOP SCORERS (2022 SFC) Armagh

Rory Grugan…..0-6 (0-3 frees) Rian O’Neill…….0-4 (0-3 frees) Aidan Nugent…..1-1

Stefan Campbell…0-3

Donegal

Paddy McBrearty……2-8 (0-6 frees) Michael Murphy……..0-13 (0-6 frees) Jamie Brennan…………0-4

Conor O’Donnell……….1-1

Peadar Mogan…………….0-4

Starting Teams

Teams will be announced on Friday evening.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com