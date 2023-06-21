Donegal v Tyrone – Preview, Live Scores, Starting Teams & Tickets

Donegal vs Tyrone Preview: A Battle of Championship Rivals

Get ready for an intense clash as Donegal takes on Tyrone in the upcoming championship match. Explore their recent performances, top scorers, and previous encounters, and brace yourself for an exciting showdown.

Click for livescores.com for Donegal v Tyrone

Introduction:

An exhilarating championship encounter awaits as Donegal and Tyrone lock horns on the field. With both teams having experienced mixed results in their recent games, this match holds great importance. Let’s delve into their recent performances, top scorers, and past championship meetings.

Recent Performances:

Donegal has had a balanced championship campaign thus far, securing two wins and suffering two losses in their four games. They started with a defeat against Down but bounced back with victories over Clare and Monaghan. However, they faced a setback against Derry in a closely contested match.

Tyrone, on the other hand, have played four games, with one win, one draw, and two losses. They began their campaign with a defeat to Monaghan, followed by a loss against Galway. However, they regrouped with victories over Armagh and a hard-fought draw against Westmeath.

Top Scorers:

Oisin Gallen leads the scoring charts for Donegal, amassing 0-18 points, including six from frees and two marks. Ciaran Thompson follows closely with 0-11 points, primarily from frees. Conor O’Donnell and Daire O Baoill have also contributed significantly to Donegal’s scoring efforts.

For Tyrone, Darragh Canavan has been their standout scorer, accumulating an impressive tally of 1-20, with ten points from frees and one mark. Darren McCurry closely trails with 0-18 points, primarily from frees. Mattie Donnelly has also made notable contributions to Tyrone’s scoring.

Previous Championship Meetings:

Donegal and Tyrone have crossed paths in the championship on numerous occasions. In their most recent encounter during the 2021 Ulster semi-final, Tyrone emerged victorious, defeating Donegal by six points. Their previous clashes include a Donegal win in 2020, a Donegal win in 2019, a Tyrone win in 2018, and a Tyrone victory in 2017.

Conclusion:

The upcoming clash between Donegal and Tyrone promises to be a fierce battle between two formidable championship rivals. Donegal will be eager to avenge their previous defeat, while Tyrone aims to maintain their winning momentum. With talented scorers on both sides, expect an intense contest filled with skill and determination. Don’t miss this thrilling showdown between two titans of the game.



Starting Teams

We will have starting teams at the latest by Friday at 12pm

Fixtures and links to buy tickets

Saturday June 24

All-Ireland Hurling Quarter-Finals

Clare v Dublin, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 4pm, RTE Click to buy tickets

Tipperary v Galway, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 6.15pm, RTE Click to buy tickets

All-Ireland football Prelim Quarter-Finals

Cork v Roscommon, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 2pm, GAAGO – Click to buy tickets

Kildare v Monaghan, Glenisk O’Connor Park, 4.45pm, GAAGO Click to buy tickets

Donegal v Tyrone, MacCumhaill Park, 7pm, GAAGO Click to buy tickets

Electric Ireland minor football Semi-Final

Kerry v Monaghan, Glenisk O’Connor Park, 2.30pm, TG4

Sunday June 25

All-Ireland SFC Preliminary Quarter-Final

Galway v Mayo, Pearse Stadium, 3pm, RTE 1 Click to buy tickets

Tailteann Cup Semi-Finals

Antrim v Meath, Croke Park, 2pm, RTE 2 – Click here to buy tickets

Down v Laois, Croke Park, 4pm, RTE 2

Click here to buy tickets

Electric Ireland MFC Semi-Final

Dublin v Derry, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, 5.30pm, TG4

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com