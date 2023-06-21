Cork vs Roscommon Preview: Clash of Championship Contenders

Get ready for an exciting clash between Cork and Roscommon in the upcoming championship match. Learn about their recent performances, top scorers, and previous encounters to get a comprehensive preview.

In an eagerly anticipated championship clash, Cork and Roscommon will go head-to-head on the field. Both teams have had a mixed bag of results in their previous games, making this match a crucial one. Let’s delve into their recent performances, top scorers, and past championship meetings.

Recent Performances:

Cork has experienced a relatively balanced championship campaign, with two wins and two losses in their four games. They started with a narrow defeat against Clare but bounced back with victories over Louth and Mayo. However, a close loss to Kerry hindered their momentum.

Roscommon, on the other hand, have played five games so far, securing two wins, a draw, and two losses. They kicked off their campaign with a notable victory against Mayo, but a defeat to Galway halted their progress. Their most recent match against Kildare resulted in a narrow loss.

Top Scorers:

For Cork, Steven Sherlock leads the scoring charts with an impressive tally of 1-18, including eight points from frees and two ’45s’. Brian Hurley follows closely with 0-16, mainly from frees and a mark. Brian O’Driscoll and Sean Powter have also contributed with scores.

Roscommon’s scoring power lies in the hands of Ciaran Murtagh, who has accumulated 1-17, primarily from frees. Diarmuid Murtagh is another key scorer for Roscommon, having notched up 0-16 points, mostly from frees. Enda Smith and Cian McKeon have also made notable contributions.

Previous Championship Meetings:

Cork and Roscommon have crossed paths in the championship on only four occasions. In their most recent encounter during the 2019 ‘Super 8s,’ Roscommon emerged victorious, defeating Cork by three points in Pairc Ui Rinn. Their previous encounters include a Cork win in 2010, a Roscommon win in 2003, and a Cork victory in 1990.

Conclusion:

The upcoming clash between Cork and Roscommon promises to be a thrilling contest, with both teams aiming to secure a vital victory. Cork’s recent form indicates a resilient side eager to bounce back, while Roscommon seeks to build on their promising performances. Stay tuned to witness an enthralling battle between these championship contenders.

Starting Teams

We will have starting teams at the latest by Friday at 12pm

Fixtures and links to buy tickets

Saturday June 24

All-Ireland Hurling Quarter-Finals

Clare v Dublin, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 4pm, RTE Click to buy tickets

Tipperary v Galway, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 6.15pm, RTE Click to buy tickets

All-Ireland football Prelim Quarter-Finals

Cork v Roscommon, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 2pm, GAAGO – Click to buy tickets

Kildare v Monaghan, Glenisk O’Connor Park, 4.45pm, GAAGO Click to buy tickets

Donegal v Tyrone, MacCumhaill Park, 7pm, GAAGO Click to buy tickets

Electric Ireland minor football Semi-Final

Kerry v Monaghan, Glenisk O’Connor Park, 2.30pm, TG4

Sunday June 25

All-Ireland SFC Preliminary Quarter-Final

Galway v Mayo, Pearse Stadium, 3pm, RTE 1 Click to buy tickets

Tailteann Cup Semi-Finals

Antrim v Meath, Croke Park, 2pm, RTE 2 – Click here to buy tickets

Down v Laois, Croke Park, 4pm, RTE 2

Click here to buy tickets

Electric Ireland MFC Semi-Final

Dublin v Derry, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, 5.30pm, TG4

