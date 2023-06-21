Kildare v Monaghan – Preview, Live Scores, Starting Teams & Tickets

Kildare vs Monaghan Preview: Clash of Determined Championship Contenders

Brace yourself for an exciting encounter between Kildare and Monaghan in the upcoming championship match. Dive into their recent performances, top scorers, and previous meetings, as these determined teams battle it out on the field.

The stage is set for a thrilling clash as Kildare and Monaghan face off in an important championship match. Both teams have had a mixed bag of results in their previous games, adding an element of unpredictability to this encounter. Let’s explore their recent performances, top scorers, and past championship meetings.

Recent Performances:

Kildare’s championship campaign has been marked by two wins, one draw, and two losses in their five games. They started with a victory over Wicklow, followed by a narrow defeat against Dublin. A draw against Sligo and another loss to Dublin tested their resilience. However, they regained their form with a dramatic win over Roscommon.

Monaghan, too, have experienced a similar pattern in their championship journey, with two wins, one draw, and two losses in five games. They began with a memorable victory against Tyrone, but a defeat to Derry halted their progress. A draw against Derry followed, and they faced a narrow loss to Donegal in their most recent outing.

Top Scorers:

Paddy Woodgate leads the scoring charts for Kildare, amassing 1-11 points, including seven from frees and two ’45s’. Neil Flynn follows closely with 0-11 points, primarily from frees and a ’45’. Ben McCormack and Darragh Kirwan have also contributed significantly to Kildare’s scoring efforts.

Conor McManus has been the standout scorer for Monaghan, accumulating 0-15 points, with the majority coming from frees. Jack McCarron closely trails with 0-16 points, including frees and a mark. Conor McCarthy and Michael Bannigan have also made notable contributions, along with Karl O’Connell.

Previous Championship Meetings:

Kildare and Monaghan have clashed in the championship on several occasions. In their most recent encounter during the 2018 ‘Super 8s,’ Monaghan emerged victorious, defeating Kildare by a slim margin. Previous meetings include a thrilling extra-time victory for Monaghan in 2014, a Kildare win in 2010, and historical encounters in 1930 and 1929.

Conclusion:

The upcoming clash between Kildare and Monaghan promises to be an enthralling battle between two determined championship contenders. With both teams showcasing mixed performances, it’s challenging to predict the outcome. Expect an intense match as talented scorers from both sides look to make their mark. Stay tuned to witness an exciting contest between these competitive teams.

Starting Teams

