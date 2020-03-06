Dublin have been crowned Leinster Football Champions for the second successive year after a dominant 0-18 to 0-08 win over Laois at Netwatch Dr Cullen Park on Friday.

Tom Gray’s charges were full value for the win. Ciaran Archer top scored with 0-07, while Kieran McKeon knocked over four points as the Dubs sealed a comprehensive win over the O’Moore men. It was Dublin fourth win, having beaten Wicklow, Meath and Longford. They will play Donegal or Tyrone in the All-Ireland semi-final in Croke Park on St Patrick’s Day.

Laois who made an excellent start to this game. They took a 0-04 to 0-00 lead after 4 minutes. Matthew Byron and Coffey converting frees. However, Dublin were back on level terms on 11 minutes. Lee Gannon floated over two super scores. The sides were once again level 0-04 each before Dublin took control. Dublin rattled off 7 points in a row without reply in a 12 minute period. Ciaran Archer kicked three of those scores, Mark Lavin and Sean Foran also registering white flags. Dublin 0-11 to 0-05 ahead at the break.

Dublin probably should have had a goal on the restart. However, McKeon was denied by a smart save from Matthew Byron. People may know his dad Fergal who played in the goal for the Laois senior a couple of years ago. Alan Murphy’s effort hit the crossbar also. Coffey opened the second half scoring. The gap was down to five but the O’Moore would not get any closer to Dublin from here. Laois were trailing by 6 points with the clock going into the last five minutes. Laois were awarded a penalty by referee Patrick Maguire. However, Mark Barry’s effort was kicked wide of the post.

Dublin weren’t to be denied though with McKeon and Archer coming to the fore to pile on the scores in the final few minutes.

Dublin: Josh O’Neill; Alan Murphy, Adam Rafter, Josh Bannon; Rory Dwyer (0-01), Adam Waddick, Lee Gannon (0-02); Killian McGinnis, Evan Caulfield; Mark Lavin (0-01), Lorcan O’Dell (0-01), Sean Foran (0-01); Ciaran Archer (0-07, 0-03f, 0-02 ’45), Luke Swan, Kieran McKeon (0-04).

Subs: Adam Fearon for McGinnis (41), Padraig Purcell for Foran (45), Conor Kinsella (0-01) for Bannon (47), Stephen Braiden O’Byrne for O’Dell (55), Conor Tyrrell for Murphy (61).

Laois: Matthew Byron (0-03, 0-02f, 0-01 ‘45); Neil Keane, Alex Mohan, Michael Dowling; Sean O’Flynn, Gary Saunders, Jack Lacey; Barry Howlin, PJ Daly; Damon Larkin, Jack Owens (0-01), Ronan Coffey (0-04, 0-02f); Mark Barry, Darragh Galvin, Colin Slevin.

Subs: Dean Brophy for Howlin (27), Sean O’Neill for Daly (42), Ross Bolger for Lacey (46), Josh Lacey for Galvin (51), Sean Michael Corcoran for Larkin (55).