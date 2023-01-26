Dublin Footballers Return to Division 2 with High Expectations and Key Players

13 total views, 4 views today

For the first time in 15 years, the Dublin football team is in Division 2 of the Allianz Football League.

They are the favourites to win Division 2, with Derry and Cork coming in second and third, respectively.

The team’s success will be measured by the number of titles they win, not just the Division 2 championship.

Several key players, including Jack McCaffrey, Paul Mannion, and Con O’Callaghan, have returned from injury.

These players have an impact on the overall performance of the team.

Other Division 2 teams, including Kildare, Louth, and Meath, are hoping to see Dublin regress.