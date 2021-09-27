8 total views, 8 views today
Dublin GAA Round 2 Fixtures – GO AHEAD JUNIOR 1 CLUB FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
The 2021 GAA club championship season is underway, with round 2 for Senior, Intermediate and Junior clubs taking place on Friday 24th, Saturday 25th and Sunday 26th of September.
Round 2 of the Dublin Junior Football Championship was an eventful one, with many great games that have continued on an already competitive championship season.
Many teams who have been touted favourites will be happy with their performances this week and the result.
Round 3 of the Dublin Junior Football Championship will commence on the 10th of October with each game expected throw-in at 11:00 am with all four groups in contention.
Below are all the results, times and locations for all games this weekend.
Group 1
Garristown 2-11 (17) v Man O War 2-12 (18) – Sunday 26th September – 11:00 am – Garristown
Beann Eadair (W/O) v Ranelagh Gaels (W/O) – Sunday 26th September – 11:00 am – Pairc Ui Ruairc
You can view the current table for Group 1 here.
Group 2
Stars Of Erin 1-05 (8) v O’ Dwyers 3-14 (23) – Sunday 26th September – 11:00 am – Glencullen
St. Marks 1-11 (14) v St. Monica’s 1-08 (11) – Sunday 26th September – 11:00 pm – McGee Park
You can view the current table for Group 2 here.
Group 3
St. Finian’s 3-18 (27) v Na Gaeil Oga 2-09 (15) – Sunday 26th September – 11:00 pm – Ridgewood Park Swords
St. James Gaels (W/O) v Caislean v Innisfails (W/O) – Sunday 26th September – 11:00 pm – Iveagh Grounds
You can view the current table for Group 3 here.
Group 4
Geraldine P Moran 3-13 (22) v Crumlin 1-12 (15) – Sunday 26th September – 11:00 pm – Ballyogan
Civil Service Football 1-13 (16) v Bank of Ireland 2-06 (12) – Sunday 26th September – 11:00 pm – Islandbridge
You can view the current table for Group 4 here.
