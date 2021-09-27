2 total views, 2 views today
Dublin GAA Round 2 Results – GO AHEAD SENIOR 1 CLUB FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
The 2021 GAA club championship season is underway, with round 2 for Senior, Intermediate and Junior clubs taking place on Friday 24th, Saturday 25th and Sunday 26th of September.
Round 2 of the Dublin Senior Football Championship was an eventful one, with many great games that have continued on an already competitive championship season.
Many teams who have been touted favourites will be happy with their performances this week and the result.
Round 3 of the Dublin Senior Football Championship will commence sometime in October with time and dates expected to be announced very soon with all four groups in contention.
Below are all the fixtures, times and locations for all games this weekend.
Group 1
Raheny 3-14 (23) v Whitehall Colmcille 3-09 (18) – Friday 24th September – 7:30 pm – St Margarets
Ballyboden St Enda’s 1-14 (17) v Na Fianna 0-14 (14) – Sunday 26th September – 4:00 pm – Parnell Park
Group 2
Kilmacud Crokes 1-15 (18) v St. Vincents 2-07 (13) – Sunday 26th September – 2:00 pm – Parnell Park
Castleknock 1-13 (16) v Ballinteer St. Johns 2-15 (21) – Sunday 26th September – 2:00 pm – O’ Toole Park
Group 3
Thomas Davis 0-11 (11) v Clontarf 0-09 (9) – Saturday 25th September – 5:00 pm – O’ Toole Park
Skerries Harps 0-15 (15) v Ballymun Kickhams 1-12 (15)– Saturday 25th September – 6:00 pm – Parnell Park
Group 4
Lucan Sarsfields 1-12 (15) v Round Towers Lusk 1-11 (14) – Saturday 25th September – 4:00 pm – Parnell Park
St Oliver Plunkett’s ER 1-15 (18) v St. Judes 3-17 (26) – Sunday 26th September – 4:00 pm – O’ Toole Park
