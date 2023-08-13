Dublin Ladies are 2023 All-Ireland football champions

Dublin’s Dominant Display Secures Fifth TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Title

Hannah Tyrrell Shines with a Magical First-Half Performance

Dublin’s recent All-Ireland victory was fueled by Hannah Tyrrell’s stunning first-half play, contributing eight of their 11 points and showcasing her remarkable skill in front of a vibrant 45,326 fans.

💫 Hannah Tyrrell of @dublinladiesg receives the Player of the Match award from TG4 head of sport Ronan O Coisdealbha after the 2023 @TG4TV LGFA All-Ireland Senior Championship Final between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park!@LeinsterLGFA #ProperFan @SportTG4 pic.twitter.com/VJRLffvWfZ — Ladies Football (@LadiesFootball) August 13, 2023

Kerry’s Resilience Falls Short

Kerry, despite a valiant effort led by Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh, couldn’t overcome a nine-point deficit, narrowing the gap to four points but ultimately falling short in the final.

Dublin’s New Generation and Impressive Performance

Dublin’s rejuvenated team, with emerging stars like Niamh Donlon and Niamh Crowley, secured their first senior medals in defense, complementing Tyrrell’s Player of the Match performance.

Dublin’s Redemption and Strategic Approach

After previous losses to Kerry this year, Dublin came into the final as favorites, displaying a near-flawless performance and demonstrating their determination to reclaim the title.

Tyrrell’s Unstoppable Journey

Hannah Tyrrell’s impactful return from rugby to Gaelic football was marked by a masterful display, scoring crucial points and assisting in critical plays throughout the match.

Dublin’s Dominance Maintained

Although the second half was less dominant for Dublin, their early lead provided them with a comfortable cushion, ultimately securing a well-deserved victory.

Kerry’s Last-Minute Rally

Kerry mounted a late comeback, with Ni Mhuircheartaigh’s goal adding suspense, but Tyrrell’s final play sealed the game for Dublin in the closing seconds.

Dublin scorers: Hannah Tyrrell 0-8 (0-4f), Carla Rowe 0-4 (0-1f), Jennifer Dunne 0-2, Orlagh Nolan 0-1, Caoimhe O’Connor 0-1, Kate Sullivan 0-1, Niamh Hetherton 0-1.

Kerry scorers: Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh 1-7 (0-6f), Niamh Carmody 0-2, Aishling O’Connell 0-1.

Dublin: Abby Shiels; Leah Caffrey, Niamh Donlon, Niamh Crowley; Aoife Kane, Martha Byrne, Lauren Magee; Jennifer Dunne, Eilish O’Dowd; Caoimhe O’Connor, Orlagh Nolan, Kate Sullivan; Hannah Tyrrell, Jodi Egan, Carla Rowe. Subs: Ellen Gribben for Egan h/t, Niamh Hetherton for Kane 41, Sinead Aherne for Sullivan 52, Danielle Lawless for Gribben 58.

Kerry: Ciara Butler; Kayleigh Cronin, Eilis Lynch, Ciara Murphy; Aishling O’Connell, Emma Costello, Cait Lynch; Lorraine Scanlon, Louise Galvin; Niamh Carmody, Niamh Ni Chonchuir, Anna Galvin; Hannah O’Donoghue, Danielle O’Leary, Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh. Subs: Mary O’Connell for Louise Galvin h/t, Siofra O’Shea for O’Donoghue 42, Amy Harrington for Ni Chonchuir 47,

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com