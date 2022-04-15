5,009 total views, 5,009 views today
All Ireland champions Tyrone start the 2022 football championship away to Fermanagh, we preview the match and have the starting teams.
They played in the last game of the 2021 GAA All-Ireland football championship, crowning a great season with a win over Mayo in the final, and Tyrone will now feature in the opening game of the 2022 season when they play Fermanagh in the Ulster first round in Enniskillen on Saturday.
FERMANAGH v TYRONE
They meet for the first time in the Ulster championship since 2007 when Tyrone won a quarter-final by 0-13 to 1-9.
LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP MEETINGS
2007: Tyrone 0-13 Fermanagh 1-9
2004: Tyrone 1-13 Fermanagh 0-12
2003: Tyrone 1-21 Fermanagh 0-5
1999: Tyrone 0-18 Fermanagh 0-8
1996: Tyrone 1-18 Fermanagh 0-9
Fermanagh are seeking their first Ulster championship win over Tyrone for 40 years. They beat Tyrone by 1-8 to 0-10 in the 1982 Ulster final before losing to Armagh in the final.
Tyrone finished fifth in Division 1 in this year’s Allianz Football League (P7, W3, D1, L3); Fermanagh finished fifth in Division 3 (P7, W2, D2, L3).
Championship games between Fermanagh and Tyrone tend to produce few goals. The last eight games have had only eight goals. Neither team scored two goals in any of those games. The last time two goals were scored by one team was in 1968 when Fermanagh beat Tyrone by 2-8 to 0-8.
STARTING TEAMS
Fermanagh: Not announced
Tyrone: Not announced
