Fitzgibbon Cup Hurling 2022 – Fixtures, Results & Live Scores

By
Tomas O
-
REPRO FREE***PRESS RELEASE NO REPRODUCTION FEE*** EDITORIAL USE ONLY Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup & Fitzgibbon Cup Photocall 13/1/2022 Pictured is UCC & Waterford hurler, Iarlaith Daly who today has teamed up with Electric Ireland to preview the Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup. Iarlaith was joined by his college teammate and intercounty rival, Cork’s Rob Downey as they prepare for their opening fixture of the Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup against Mary Immaculate College Limerick on 19th of January. This year, Electric Ireland’s #FirstClassRivals campaign celebrates unexpected alliances formed by County rivals coming together in pursuit of a common goal to win some of the most coveted titles in GAA. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/James Crombie

 34,533 total views,  3,333 views today

Fitzgibbon Cup Hurling 2022- Fixtures, Results & Live Scores, we have some great matches and outright betting on the winner.

CLICK HERE FOR FITZGIBBON CUP HURLING LIVE SCORES

Fitzgibbon Cup Hurling

Wednesday 19th January
Mary I v UCC, 2pm
NUI Maynooth v DCU, 7pm
WIT v IT Carlow, 7pm
UCD v NUI Galway, 7:45pm

Thursday 20th January
GMIT v Trinity, 2pm
UL v TUS Midlands, 7pm

Outright betting
UCC 7/4
IT CArlow 5/1
NUIG 5/1
UL 5/1
DCU 7/1
Mary I 14/1

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here