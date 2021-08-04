GAA.ie Football Team Of The Week 3/8/2021

1 total views, 1 views today

The GAA.ie Football Team of the Week for the Ulster and Leinster Senior Football Championship finals has been revealed.

Five players from the provincial champions, Dublin and Tyrone, make an appearance in the latest team of the week.

Three spots are awarded to Leinster runners-up Kildare who had some individual gems against Dublin on Sunday in Croke Park.

The final two spots are filled by Monaghan players after their spirited second-half display put Tyrone to the sword.

Monaghan goalkeeper Rory Beggan is one-half of his county’s representatives and earned his spot in the team after a magnificent display in the Ulster final.

The sweeper-keeper offered a different option to Tyrone counterpart Niall Morgan’s high press on kick-outs.

The Scotstown star was the 15th outfield player for his side in their first Ulster final since 2015 as he pushed up the pitch and offered himself as an extra man high up the pitch.

His work rate was evident in the fantastic steal he pulled off on Tyrone full-forward Conor McKenna, who was charging down on a Beggan-less net.

His ability to commit to this role so well and the impact it had on Monaghan makes him deserving of a spot in the team.

Padraig Hampsey is in at right corner-back after he shut down Monaghan danger man Conor McManus on the big stage.

The Tyrone skipper was up to the task and restricted McManus to just one point from play.

His leadership to organise the defence in the closing stages were also evident once again – Tyrone’s backs have formed the standout defence of this year’s Championship.

Kildare’s Kevin Flynn and Daniel Flynn appear in the left wing-back and centre full-forward spots respectively.

The pair were integral in Kildare’s competitive nature for much of the game.

Kevin Flynn’s high work rate imposed his authority on the Dubs while Daniel Flynn’s scoring ability and his fantastic goal was worthy of selection.

Dublin duo Ciarán Kilkenny and Niall Scully scored important points in the pivotal third quarter of the Leinster final to put the game beyond doubt.

Some of their work in defence was of a high standard too.

GAA.ie Football Team Of The Week – 3/8/2021

Rory Beggan (Monaghan) Padraig Hampsey (Tyrone) Mark Dempsey (Kildare) Conor Boyle (Monaghan) Brian Howard (Dublin) Kieran McGeary (Tyrone) Kevin Flynn (Kildare) Brian Fenton (Dublin) Conor Meyler (Tyrone) Cormac Costello (Dublin) Ciarán Kilkenny (Dublin) Niall Scully (Dublin) Darren McCurry (Tyrone) Daniel Flynn (Kildare) Mattie Donnelly (Tyrone)

