Derry v Limerick – Carrick-on-Shannon – 4:00 pm – GAAGO
Derry will face Limerick in the first of two semi-finals to find out who will book their place in the Division 3 final of the Allianz Football League.
The semi-final will take place in Leitrim, with both counties agreeing to a neutral venue rather than a coin toss to determine who has a home advantage.
The Oak-leaf County are on a steamroll of the division with three wins from three, brushing aside Longford and Fermanagh in the process.
Limerick on the other hand bounced back with a win against Wicklow after a two-point loss to Offaly and will be a stern test for Rory Gallagher’s side.
Form — last three results
Derry – (Win, Win, Win)
Limerick – (Win, Loss, Win)
Players to watch
Derry: Shane McGuigan (Slaughtneil)
Limerick: Cillian Fahy (Treaty Sarsfield)
Starting/Predicted Teams
Derry
Odhran Lynch, Christopher McKaigue, Brendan Rogers, Padraig McGrogan, Paul McNeill, Gareth McKinless, Conor Doherty, Conor Glass, Emmett Bradley, Ethan Doherty, Niall Loughlin, Ciaran McFaul, Benny Heron, Shane McGuigan, Paul Cassidy
Limerick
Donal O’Sullivan; Sean O’Dea, Brian Fanning, Michael Donovan; Bob Childs, Iain Corbett, Gordon Brown; Darragh Treacy, Tommie Childs; Tommy Griffin, Danny Neville, Adrian Enright; Cillian Fahy, Robbie Bourke, Hugh Bourke
Betting
Derry: 1/7
Limerick: 5/1
Draw: 14/1
Prediction
Derry.
A Twitter List by IrishScoresGAA