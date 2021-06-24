GAA Live Scores, Team News & Betting – Munster Football – Kerry v Clare

Kerry v Clare – Fitzgerald Stadium – 7:00 pm – Sky Sports
Kerry will host Clare in Killarney in the second of two Munster Quarter-Finals to be played on Saturday afternoon.
The Kingdom come into this game having just won the league alongside Dublin due to commitments with this game.
The Kingdom were by far the standout performers of the Allianz League. Sweeping aside Galway and Tyrone in ruthless fashion and drawing against All-Ireland champions Dublin to share the spoils.
David Clifford has been as clinical as ever, the young star is well on his way to becoming a Kerry great, and at such a young age he will hope to replicate the like of Colm Cooper and Kieran Donaghy on the push for All-Ireland glory.
Clare will be looking to bounce back in stunning fashion after narrowly losing to Mayo in a promotion play-off. Staging a comeback but just missing out after a slow first-half performance against the westerners.
Colm Collins will hope he can guide his side further than last years campaign, losing to eventual champions Tipperary at the same stage will be running through their minds. They just have to face an outstanding Kerry side this time around.
Players to watch
Kerry: David Clifford (Fossa)
Clare: David Tubridy (Doonbeg)
Starting/Predicted Teams
Kerry
Kieran Fitzgibbon; Brian O Beaglaoich, Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan; Mike Breen, Gavin Crowley, Gavin White; Diarmuid O’Connor, Adrian Spillane; Stephen O’Brien, Sean O’Shea, Paul Geaney; David Clifford, Dara Moynihan, Paudie Clifford.
Clare
Stephen Ryan; Ciaran Russell, Cillian Brennan, Kevin Harnett; Cian O’Dea, Sean Collins, Daniel Walsh; Darren O’Neill, Cathal O’Connor; Darragh Bohannon, Eoin Cleary, Pearse Lillis; Gavin Cooney, David Tubridy, Joe McGann
Referee: Jerome Henry (Maigh Eo)
Betting
Kerry: 1/50
Clare: 14/1
Draw: 25/1
Prediction
Kerry.