5,013 total views, 5,013 views today

Tailteann Cup – Offaly v New York – Preview, Stats, and Starting Teams – A first championship game between them.

This is New Yorks first in Ireland since 2001 when they when they lost a Connacht game to Roscommon by ten points in Dr. Hyde Park.

This will be Offaly’s third championship game of the season, having lost to Wexford in Leinster before gaining revenge over the Model men in the Tailteann Cup. They beat Wicklow in their second outing last weekend.

Season so far

Offaly: 7th Div 2 (relegated); Leinster SFC: Wexford 1-15 Offaly 1-12; Tailteann Cup: Offaly 3-11 Wexford 2-13; Offaly 0-18 Wicklow 0-10.

New York: Connacht SFC: Sligo 1-16 New York 0-15

STARTING TEAMS

Due to be announced on Friday evening.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com