GAA Tailteann Cup Draw – List of counties and fixture dates

We have the fixtures and list of counties involved in the northern and southern 2022 Tailteann Cup or All Ireland B championship.

LIST OF COUNTIES IN TAILTEANN CUP 

Northern Counties
Sligo
Leitrim
Cavan
Fermanagh
Westmeath*
Longford
Down
London
New York

Southern Counties
Offaly
Laois
Wicklow
Wexford
Waterford
Carlow
Tipperary*

Other counties to be added before the draw on 16th May, Tipperary and/or Westmeath will also enter if they lose their provincial semi-finals this weekend. Counties not confirmed

TAILTEANN CUP 

May 21/22: Preliminary Round (if required) 

May 28/29: Round 1 

June 4/5 Quarter-finals 

June 19: Semi-finals 

July 9: Final

