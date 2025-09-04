Gaelic Football Review Committee Publishes Final Report

Football Review Committee Publishes Final Report

The GAA’s Football Review Committee (FRC), chaired by Jim Gavin, has released its Final Report, concluding an 18-month process aimed at reshaping Gaelic football for players and spectators alike. Established in early 2024 by GAA President Jarlath Burns, the FRC reviewed every aspect of the game, trialling new rules during the 2025 season before publishing their recommendations.

Background and Process

The committee undertook one of the most extensive consultation exercises in GAA history, gathering over 15,000 survey responses and hosting provincial workshops, sandbox trial games, and referee consultations. Feedback from players, coaches, administrators, and supporters fed into the trials run across inter-county and club competitions, monitored by the new Games Intelligence Unit.

Key Recommendations

1 v 1 throw-ins at the start of each half, reducing fouls and creating attacking chances.

at the start of each half, reducing fouls and creating attacking chances. Kick-outs beyond the 40m arc to encourage long kicking and aerial contests.

to encourage long kicking and aerial contests. Goalkeeper restrictions – no recycling possession in their own half except inside the large rectangle.

– no recycling possession in their own half except inside the large rectangle. 4/3 Structure Rule – at least four players in their own half and three in the opposition half.

– at least four players in their own half and three in the opposition half. Solo and Go restarts after fouls to speed up transitions.

after fouls to speed up transitions. 40m scoring arc awarding two points for long-range scores.

awarding two points for long-range scores. Expanded black card offences covering cynical fouls, dissent, and melees.

Impact and Reception

Survey feedback was overwhelmingly positive. More than 90% of respondents said Gaelic football had improved under the temporary rules, citing faster play, more kicking, and the revival of one-on-one contests. While the Advanced Mark drew mixed reviews, the overall consensus was that the sport is “in an infinitely better state” following the changes.

Next Steps

The proposals will go before Special Congress in late 2025. If approved, the rules will be incorporated into the Official Guide for permanent adoption in 2026, marking a new era for Gaelic football.