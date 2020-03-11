Galway v Mayo takes place on Sunday at 2pm in Salthill. We have a preview, team news and betting below. We will be providing live scores of the game also from the below link.

Preview

Galway currently sit top of Division 1 with five games played, they have won four and lost one. They have a good scoring difference of +22 also which could help them if things boil down to that on Sunday. Padraic Joyce’s charges have beaten Monaghan, Donegal, Tyrone and most recently Meath 1-14 to 1-12. This will be a difficult game against old rivals Mayo but they have the players that can win the game. Players like Shane Walsh, Paul Conroy, Michael Daly and Johnny Heaney will be key to success here.

Mayo are staring down the barrel of relegation. A loss and they will be playing Division 2 football next year it is as simple at that for James Horans side. Mayo have played 5 games, losing 3, winning 1 and drawing 1. The win came against Meath very narrowly 1-9 to 2-5. Speaking ahead of the game Stephen Coen said, “I suppose in the games we have just been inconsistent,”. He continued, “I think if we just try and get as close as possible to a 70-minute performance and a solid performance all the way through, then we would be more in control and find it easier to get the two points. That’s what we are focusing on.”

Team News

Galway (FL1 V Mayo): Connor Gleeson; Seán Kelly, Séan Ó Maoilchiaráin, Johnny Heaney; Gary O’Donnell, John Daly, Cillian McDaid; Ronan Steede, Tom Flynn; Eamonn Brannigan, Damien Comer, Michael Daly; Rob Finnerty, Shane Walsh, Adrian Varley

Mayo: TBA

Betting

Galway are 8/13 to win this game, while Mayo are 7/4. For me it has to be a Galway considering the poor form of Mayo. Backing Galway -2 at 6/5 is the smart bet. There is no live coverage of Galway v Mayo so be sure to follow our score updates.