Galway v Wexford – Preview and Stating teams – Start time 4:30 Saturday. This is the first match in the Leinster Hurling championship.
GALWAY v WEXFORD
This will be the 14th championship clash between the counties, with Wexford having six wins to Galway’s five while there were two draws from the previous thirteen.
LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP MEETINGS
2020: Galway 1-27 Wexford 0-17 (Leinster quarter-final)
2019: Galway 0-16 Wexford 0-16 (Leinster ‘round robin’)
2018: Galway 1-23 Wexford 0-17 (Leinster ‘round robin’)
2017: Galway 0-29 Wexford 1-17 (Leinster final)
2010: Galway 2-22 Wexford 1-14 (Leinster quarter-final)
Wexford are seeking their first win over Galway in the championship since 1996, which was also the last time they won the All-Ireland title.
Wexford beat Galway (2-15 to 0-15) in this year’s Allianz Hurling League clash in Pearse Stadium in February. Wexford won all five games in Group A before losing the semi-final to Waterford. Galway finished third in 1A, winning three and losing two of their five games.
Goals have been scarce in recent Galway-Wexford championship games. The last four games in 2017-18-19-20 produced only three goals (2-1 to Galway).
Managing in the championship is new to Galway boss, Henry Shefflin, who is in his first season but he has plenty experience of playing against the Model county. He featured on eleven Kilkenny teams that played Wexford in the championship, winning ten. The only defeat was in the 2004 Leinster semi final.
How they fared in the previous Leinster ‘round robin’ championships in 2018- 2019 (excluding finals):
Galway: Played 8; Won 6, Drew 1; Lost 1.
Wexford: Played 8; Won 3, Drew 3, Lost 2
Galway won the 2018 final; Wexford won the 2019 final.
Starting teams
Wexford
Galway
