Galway v Wexford – Preview and Stating teams – Start time 4:30 Saturday

Galway v Wexford – Preview and Stating teams – Start time 4:30 Saturday. This is the first match in the Leinster Hurling championship.

GALWAY v WEXFORD 

This will be the 14th championship clash between the counties, with Wexford  having six wins to Galway’s five while there were two draws from the previous  thirteen. 

LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP MEETINGS 

2020: Galway 1-27 Wexford 0-17 (Leinster quarter-final) 

2019: Galway 0-16 Wexford 0-16 (Leinster ‘round robin’) 

2018: Galway 1-23 Wexford 0-17 (Leinster ‘round robin’) 

2017: Galway 0-29 Wexford 1-17 (Leinster final) 

2010: Galway 2-22 Wexford 1-14 (Leinster quarter-final) 

Wexford are seeking their first win over Galway in the championship since  1996, which was also the last time they won the All-Ireland title. 

Wexford beat Galway (2-15 to 0-15) in this year’s Allianz Hurling League clash  in Pearse Stadium in February. Wexford won all five games in Group A before  losing the semi-final to Waterford. Galway finished third in 1A, winning three  and losing two of their five games. 

Goals have been scarce in recent Galway-Wexford championship games. The  last four games in 2017-18-19-20 produced only three goals (2-1 to Galway). 

Managing in the championship is new to Galway boss, Henry Shefflin, who is  in his first season but he has plenty experience of playing against the Model  county. He featured on eleven Kilkenny teams that played Wexford in the  championship, winning ten. The only defeat was in the 2004 Leinster semi final. 

How they fared in the previous Leinster ‘round robin’ championships in 2018- 2019 (excluding finals):  

Galway: Played 8; Won 6, Drew 1; Lost 1.  

Wexford: Played 8; Won 3, Drew 3, Lost 2 

Galway won the 2018 final; Wexford won the 2019 final.

Starting teams

Wexford

Galway

