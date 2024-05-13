Galway vs. Derry: Preview, Team News, Stats & Tickets.
Galway, the Three-Time Connacht Champions, Set to Clash with Derry After Ulster Quarter-Final Upset.
5:30pm, Saturday live on GAAGO.
Click for live scores on Galway v Derry
Results Recap:
**Galway:**
– Galway 5-21 London 0-9 (Connacht quarter-final)
– Galway 1-13 Sligo 0-14 (Connacht semi-final)
– Galway 0-16 Mayo 0-15 (Connacht final)
**Derry:**
– Donegal 4-11 Derry 0-17 (Ulster quarter-final)
Top Scorers:
**Galway:**
– R. Finnerty: 1-17 (0-6 frees, 0-1 mark)
– C. Darcy: 1-4
– P. Conroy: 1-3
– J. Heaney: 0-6
– T. Culhane: 2-0
**Derry:**
– S. McGuigan: 0-4 (0-2 frees)
– E. Doherty: 0-4
– B. Rogers: 0-2
– P. Cassidy: 0-2
Previous Encounters:
This marks the fifth championship meeting between the two teams, with Galway emerging victorious in all previous four encounters. The most recent clash saw Galway secure a five-point win in the All-Ireland semi-final two years ago.
– 2022: Galway 2-8 Derry 1-6 (All-Ireland semi-final)
– 2015: Galway 1-11 Derry 0-8 (Qualifier)
– 2001: Galway 1-14 Derry 1-11 (All-Ireland semi-final)
– 1998: Galway 0-16 Derry 1-8 (All-Ireland semi-final)
Team Dynamics:
*Derry*:
– Reigning Allianz League Division 1 champions
– Strong performance with seven wins out of eight games in the league
– Avenged their sole defeat against Dublin in the league final
*Galway*:
– Finished fifth in Division 1
– Notable wins against Tyrone and Monaghan
– Suffered losses to Mayo, Derry, Dublin, and Kerry
Key Insights:
– Derry secured a notable victory over Galway earlier in the season, winning 3-10 to 1-11 in Round 4.
– Galway’s manager, Padraic Joyce, brings valuable experience from his playing days against Derry, having played pivotal roles in previous encounters.
As anticipation builds for this highly-anticipated clash
Team News for Galway v Derry
We have starting teams at 12pm on Friday.