Galway vs. Derry: Preview, Team News, Stats & Tickets.

Galway, the Three-Time Connacht Champions, Set to Clash with Derry After Ulster Quarter-Final Upset.

5:30pm, Saturday live on GAAGO.

Results Recap:

**Galway:**

– Galway 5-21 London 0-9 (Connacht quarter-final)

– Galway 1-13 Sligo 0-14 (Connacht semi-final)

– Galway 0-16 Mayo 0-15 (Connacht final)

**Derry:**

– Donegal 4-11 Derry 0-17 (Ulster quarter-final)

Top Scorers:

**Galway:**

– R. Finnerty: 1-17 (0-6 frees, 0-1 mark)

– C. Darcy: 1-4

– P. Conroy: 1-3

– J. Heaney: 0-6

– T. Culhane: 2-0

**Derry:**

– S. McGuigan: 0-4 (0-2 frees)

– E. Doherty: 0-4

– B. Rogers: 0-2

– P. Cassidy: 0-2

Previous Encounters:

This marks the fifth championship meeting between the two teams, with Galway emerging victorious in all previous four encounters. The most recent clash saw Galway secure a five-point win in the All-Ireland semi-final two years ago.

– 2022: Galway 2-8 Derry 1-6 (All-Ireland semi-final)

– 2015: Galway 1-11 Derry 0-8 (Qualifier)

– 2001: Galway 1-14 Derry 1-11 (All-Ireland semi-final)

– 1998: Galway 0-16 Derry 1-8 (All-Ireland semi-final)

Team Dynamics:

*Derry*:

– Reigning Allianz League Division 1 champions

– Strong performance with seven wins out of eight games in the league

– Avenged their sole defeat against Dublin in the league final

*Galway*:

– Finished fifth in Division 1

– Notable wins against Tyrone and Monaghan

– Suffered losses to Mayo, Derry, Dublin, and Kerry

Key Insights:

– Derry secured a notable victory over Galway earlier in the season, winning 3-10 to 1-11 in Round 4.

– Galway’s manager, Padraic Joyce, brings valuable experience from his playing days against Derry, having played pivotal roles in previous encounters.

Team News for Galway v Derry

We have starting teams at 12pm on Friday.

