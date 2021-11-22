Glen earn first-ever Ulster SFC win to progress to quarter-finals

9 total views, 9 views today

Derry senior football champions Glen beat Donegal’s St Eunan’s by the finest of margins to book their place in the Ulster Senior Football Championship quarter-final.

The first-time county champions were held at bay by Rory Kavanagh’s defensively sound Donegal outfit for the majority of the game but a mistake at the back was what brought them down, as Glen forward Danny Tallon kicked an easy free to win it in the dying moments.

Eunan’s were the better side for most of the game in what was initially a dour affair but a late penalty save from Shaun Patton and the even later winning free added excitement to the first game of this year’s Ulster Championship.

Watty Graham’s had the lion’s share of the possession throughout the game but Eunan’s goal after the first water break led to a period where both sides traded blows.

Tallon put the ball over the bar twice in the highest-scoring period of the game after the sole goal, coming close to replying to the Donegal side with a goal of his own.

However, the second half followed the same pattern of failing to excite as Eunan’s maintained their lead of two points until late.

Glen half-back Ciaran McFaul reduced the lead to one and the side went on the attack soon after in search of another score.

The uniform defence of the Donegal champions was burst open and Stevie O’Hara was one-on-one with Donegal number one Patton before being brought down.

Patton saved the resulting penalty but the defence was rattled and the Derry champions took advantage of this.

Michael Warnock knocked over the equaliser after being allowed a free shot by the nervous Eunan’s backline and a back pass after the following kick out allowed Danny Tallon to do what he does best, sealing the first-ever win for his club in the Ulster Senior Football Championship.

Tallon and co. will now progress to face Monaghan champions Scotstown in the quarter-final in two weeks time.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com