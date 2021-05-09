Hurling Results – Antrim shocked Clare for momentous win

Antrim hurlers are back in the big time with a victory over Clare in todays opening sound of the hurling league.

74′
WOW, Antrim win by 2pts

71′

Ciaran Clarke puts Antrim 2pts up

67′

Neil McManus puts Antrim back ahead

61′
Are we set for a huge shock, Antrim lead by 1pt with 9 to play

58′

Ciaran Clarke edges Antrim ahead

54′

Tony Kelly levels it up

49′

Ciaran Clarke puts Antrim ahead

49′
Antrim: 1 – 16 Clare: 0 – 18 Water Break

43′
David Reidy & Keelan Molloy points

41′

Eoghan Campbell levels it up

40′

Clare point Tony Kelly

36′

Antrim get the first score of 2nd half through Ciaran Clarke

35′

Clare point Tony Kelly

33′

Ciaran Clarke point

30′

Antrim goal by Ciaran Clarke

28′

Clare point Tony Kelly

23′

Neil McManus gets Antrim within 4pts

20′
Antrim points by Ciaran Clarke & Neil McManus

14′
Clare point Tony Kelly

13′

Antrim point Keelan Molloy

12′

Clare point Shane O’Donnell

10′

Clare point Tony Kelly

6′

Antrim point Ciaran Clarke

4′

Clare point Tony Kelly

3′

Antrim point Conal Cunning

