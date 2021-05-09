Hurling Results – Wexford easily beat Laois in poor conditions

By
Tomas O
-
0
0

Wexford hurlers easily beat Laois in their opening match of the 2021 hurling league, they lead at half time against the wind.

74′

Conor Hearne with a lovely GOAL

72′

Rory OConnor with the 3rd Wexford GOAL

69′

Conor Devitt point

69′

Lee Chin taps it over, a second for him

68′

Scully point

64′

Simon Donohoe second point from play

59′
Scully and Simon Donohoe points

54′
2-09 – 0-07 at the waterbreak

53′
Poor wide by Liam Og

52′
Penalty saved

48′

David Dunne goal effort is blocked out for a 65. Jack OConnor hits the 65

40′

Paddy Purcellfor Laois, Gavin Bailey for Wexford

38′

Mikie Dwyer

36′

First score of a long second half for Laois

35′
2-06 – 0-04 at half time

35′

Harry Kehoe from play

31′

Gavin Bailey point, Wexford lead by 8pts against the breeze

25′

David Dunne with the second Wexford GOAL

22′

Mikie Dwyer GOAL

22′

Conor Hearne point

20′
Laois hit their 7th wide with the breeze

18′
Wexford lead by 1pt at waterbreak

14′

Conor McDonald point puts Wexford ahead

9′

Harry Kehoe who starts hits over a free

4′

Roddy King & Scully score

1′
Wexford are playing into the Clonard end, facing a gale force wind

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here