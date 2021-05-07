Hurling – Westmeath v Galway – Starting teams, TV Coverage & Start time

By
Tomas O
-
0
21

The opening game of the 2021 Hurling season is Westmeath v Galway. We have Starting teams, Live scores, TV Coverage & Start time.

Starting Teams

Galway: Eanna Murphy; Sean Loftus, Gearoid McInerney, Jack Fitzpatrick; Aidan Harte, Shane Cooney, Fintan Burke; Johnny Coen, Cathal Mannion; Conor Cooney, Evan Niland, Brian Concannon; Jarlath Mannion, Niall Burke, Conor Whelan.

Westmeath: To be Announced

Start Time & Live GAA TV Coverage

The game is live on TG4 at 2pm on Saturday from TEG Cusack Park

Betting on Westmeath v Galway 

Match betting – 16/1 Westmeath with Galway 1/66

Handicap betting – Westmeath (-13pts) v Galway (-13pts) Both are 10/11

Preview

This is a match that Galway will have to put up a big score with Limerick, Tipperary, Cork & Waterford making up the Hurling 1 Group League table. Even without Joe Canning, it would be expected Galway to have an easy win, but the weather is promised bad so expect plenty of long-range points but not the 5 or 6 goals that this game would usually provide.

NEW GAA HURLING RULES FOR 2021

Live score commentary and Updates for Westmeath v Galway

Match updates and live GAA scores will appear on Irishscores.com

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here