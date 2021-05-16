Hurling –Westmeath v Waterford – Starting Teams, Betting & Results

Westmeath v Waterford is live on GAAGO, we have the starting Teams, betting & results. Live scores on Irishscores.com

Team News
Westmeath: TBC

Waterford: Shaun O’Brien; Ian Kenny, Shane Fives, Tom Barron; Seamus Keating, Iarlaith Daly, Kieran Power; Peter Hogan, Billy Power; Jack Fagan, Patrick Curran, DJ Foran; Jack Prendergast, Michael Kiely, Mikey Kearney.

Subs: Billy Nolan, Conor Gleeson, Darragh Lyons, Jake Dillon, Kieran Bennett, Conor Sheahan, Kevin Moran, Mark O’Brien, Dessie Hutchinson, Shane McNulty, Conor Prunty.

Betting
1/100 Waterford
66/1 Westmeath

Handicap
+16 Westmeath
-16 Waterford

Saturday 15 May Results

Football Division 1 North round 1
At Healy Park
Donegal 0-18
Tyrone 0-16

Football Division 1 South round 1
At Austin Stack Park
Kerry 4-21
Galway 0-11

Football Division 2 North round 1
At Elverys MacHale Park
Mayo 2-21
Down 1-11

Football Division 2 South round 1
At Semple Stadium
Kildare 2-12
Cork 0-14

Football Division 3 North round 1
At Glennon Brothers Pearse Park
Derry 0-21
Longford 0-5

Football Division 3 North round 1
At Brewster Park
Fermanagh 0-15
Cavan 0-14

Football Division 3 South round 1
At the LIT Gaelic Grounds
Limerick 1-13
Tipperary 0-14

Football Division 4 North round 1
At Geraldines GFC
Antrim 1-15
Louth 3-8

Football Division 4 South round 1
At Fraher Field
Carlow 3-16
Waterford 0-10

Hurling Division 1 Group A round 2
At Semple Stadium
Tipperary 0-22
Cork 2-16

Hurling Division 1 Group B round 2
At MW Hire O’Moore Park
Dublin 0-30
Laois 1-19

Hurling Division 2A round 2
At Aughrim
Meath 0-20
Wicklow 0-11

Hurling Division 2B round 2
At St Conleth’s Park
Kildare 4-29
Donegal 0-14

Hurling Division 2B round 2
At Dr Hyde Park
Meath 1-20
Roscommon 1-9

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

