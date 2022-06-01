2,002 total views, 2,002 views today

Joe McDonagh Hurling Final – Antrim v Kerry – Preview, Stats, and Starting Teams

Antrim lost one game (to Kerry) in the ‘round robin’ – they had already quailed for the final by then.

Kerry lost two games (to Down and Offaly) but clinched a place in the final on scoring difference after finishing on six points alongside Carlow and Offaly.

The winners will play Cork in the All-Ireland preliminary quarter- final; the losers will play Wexford.

Antrim are guaranteed a place in the Leinster championship next year if they win on Saturday. If Kerry win, they will face a play-off with Tipperary to decide who plays in the Munster championship

ANTRIM v KERRY

They meet in the Joe McDonagh Cup for the second time in three seasons, with Antrim having won in 2020 (0-22 to 1-17). Kerry also lost last year’s final to Westmeath (2-28 to 1-24).

HOW THEY REACHED THE FINAL – ANTRIM

Antrim 3-22 Offaly 2-24 Antrim 6-22 Down 3-16 Antrim 2-22 Carlow 1-22 Antrim 7-29 Meath 3-14 Kerry 0-29 Antrim 2-21

Top Scorers – ANTRIM

Conal Cunning……………..1-31 (0-25 frees, 0-1 ‘65’) Conor Johnson……………….3-4

Ciarán Clarke……………….2-6 (1-0 pen)

Seán Elliot…………………….2-5 (0-1 s/l)

HOW THEY REACHED THE FINAL – KERRY

Down 1-19 Kerry 0-18 Kerry 3-21 Carlow 0-15 Kerry 6-25 Meath 0-13 Offaly 4-23 Kerry 2-28 Kerry 0-29 Antrim 2-21

Top Scorers – KERRY

Pádraig Boyle……………1-53(0-41 frees, 0-5 ‘65s’) Shane Conway…………-3-22(0-12 frees, 0-1 s/l) Maurice O’Connor……..4-0

Fionán Mackessy………..0-12

TEAM NEWS

DUE FRIDAY EVENING

