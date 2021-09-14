Kerry GAA Searching For ‘Next Senior Football Manager’

By
James Roulston Mooney
-
Galway v Kerry pictured in a February 2019 round 4 league meeting between the sides. Photo credit: Shane Tighe

Kerry GAA have announced that they have begun the search for the county’s next senior football manager in a statement on the county board’s website.

The announcement was made after the conclusion of the All-Ireland Championship, where the Munster champions were beaten by eventual champions Tyrone in extra-time of their semi-final.

There has been speculation that Kerry senior football manager Peter Keane will not be in charge of the side next season as they look to bring an end to an All-Ireland drought.

The statement by Kerry’s county board reads: “The process of appointing the next Kerry Senior Football Manager has commenced.

“The Kerry GAA Management Committee has appointed the following sub-committee who will revert with a recommendation at the earliest opportunity.

“Tim Murphy (Chairperson) Eamon Whelan (Vice Chairperson) Peter Twiss (Secretary) John O’ Leary (Munster Council Delegate) Donal Daly (Kerry Games Manager).

“No further comment will be made until this process has concluded.”

The most successful team competing for the Sam Maguire have not brought it back to the county since 2014.

Keane brought his side to an All-Ireland final in 2019 where opponents Dublin forced a replay after a poor first-half and broke Kerry’s long-standing record of four-in-a-row with a win in the replay.

His side have not reached the final fixture of the inter-county Gaelic football calendar since, having fallen short in the last two years.

The Kerry footballers have won two Munster titles under the former Kerry underage star after his appointment following his minor team’s success from 2016-2018.

The former St. Mary’s player won three Munster and All-Ireland minor titles in a row as manager of the county’s underage side.

