All-Ireland Semi-Final & Final Delayed After Covid Outbreak

The All-Ireland Football semi-final between Kerry and Tyrone and the All-Ireland Football final have been delayed by a week because of a covid outbreak in the Tyrone camp.

The announcement follows the news that the Tyrone squad are self-isolating and undergoing covid tests after positive cases among the team.

The game is now scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 21 with the venue remaining the same – Croke Park.

The other semi-final, Dublin v Mayo, is not affected by this and will continue as planned on Saturday, August 14 at 6 pm.

The winner of that tie will now have a three-week break until the final, which has been moved back to Sunday, September 4.

In a statement by the GAA on Monday afternoon, the sport’s governing body confirmed the changes.

“The GAA’s CCCC has today confirmed that Sunday’s GAA Football semi-final meeting of Kerry and Tyrone at Croke Park will not take place as originally scheduled and will now be played on Saturday, August 21 at the same venue ​(time to be confirmed).

“This decision was taken following a status report received by the GAA relating to positive Covid cases in the Tyrone panel.

“This change will necessitate the GAA Football All-Ireland final being re-arranged to take place on Saturday, September 4.

“The GAA Football U20 final meeting of Offaly and Roscommon will proceed as planned at Croke Park ​at 1.30 pm on Sunday with the same permitted attendance.

“The GAA will continue to liaise with the appropriate Government Departments and officials to discuss the practicalities of having these revised fixtures included under the statutory instrument that has facilitated the increased attendances of recent weeks.

“The GAA will also be working with the LGFA around the TG4 Ladies All Ireland Junior final scheduled for Croke Park on September 4.”

