Kieran Donnelly Appointed As Fermanagh Senior Football Manager

James Roulston Mooney
Fermanagh GAA

Fermanagh GAA have announced that they have appointed Kieran Donnelly as their new senior football manager.

Donnelly comes into the role following the departure of the Fermanagh footballers’ former boss, Ryan McMenamin after two years in the role in August.

The Brookeborough man’s selection was ratified at a meeting of Coiste Chontae Fhear Manach held on Thursday evening.

Donnelly previously played for Fermanagh at senior level and managed the minor team, working with the seniors as a trainer during this time as well when they were under the tutelage of Peter Canavan.

The Fermanagh native was most recently the manager at Cavan Gaels and also previously led Monaghan club Scotstown to the Ulster final in 2018, collecting a county title on the way.

Confirming his appointment, a Fermanagh GAA spokesperson said: “We are delighted to be able to appoint someone with the experience, drive and ambition of Kieran Donnelly to this position.

“Kieran comes into this role as a successful coach and manager of the highest standard, with considerable experience of leading players in a high-performance environment and has an impressive managerial track record.

“We look forward with excitement to working with Kieran in implementing the main objectives of our current strategic plan and in developing not only the current group of players, but also those that are progressing along the player pathway in Fermanagh, to be the best that they can be..”

