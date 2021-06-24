Leinster Football Preview & Team News : Wicklow v Wexford

Wicklow and Wexford will meet in round one of the Leinster Senior Football Championship for the second year in a row.

The game will be available to watch on GAAGO and will kick off at 3 pm on Sunday.

The fixture last year saw Wicklow beat the Model County’s footballers by four points, scoring two goals during the 70 minutes.

The winner of this instalment will face Leinster and All-Ireland holders Dublin.

Since then, Wicklow was knocked out of the 2020 championship and both sides had a league campaign.

Both sides finished the league on a high after losing their initial games, with Wexford getting the added bonus of silverware – the Division Four Shield.

Wicklow managed an average of 1.5 goals per game in their 2021 National Football League Division Three campaign.

Their attack is not as potent as that stat may suggest but the quality of Seanie Furlong and Eoin Darcy should not be underestimated.

The two attackers have impressed under Davy Byrne and will threaten the Wexford backline often.

Their surprise win over Cavan kept the side in Division Three for 2022 and the performance of Patrick O’Connor against the reigning Ulster champions is a promising sign for the future.

The Wicklow attack will face a Wexford defence that has looked porous in 2021.

The Model men’s backline allowed Carlow back into a game they should have lost and put the game out of reach for their attack at home to Waterford.

The games were filled with cards that handicapped all three sides involved in the two games.

Specifically, Wexford goalkeeper Darragh Brooke was black-carded 37 minutes into the Waterford game.

Regardless, their defence was susceptible to counter-attacks in that same match and will have a tougher time against Davy Byrne’s Wicklow.

However, in turn, their attack has the quality to threaten Wicklow’s defence and bring the game to them that way.

Mark Rossiter, Tom Byrne and Robbie Brooks looked lively in the side’s league games.

John Tubritt racked up six points in their Division Four Shield win over Sligo.

Four goals in their last two games have added a positive twist to the season that goes well with the Shield.

However, if they are to take down Wicklow, their defence will need to lock the Wicklow forwards down.

The quality of Furlong and co. may be too much for the Model county.

Predicted Winner: Wicklow

Odds

Wicklow 4/7

Draw 15/2

Wexford 7/4

