Liam Sheedy steps down as Tipperary boss

Liam Sheedy and his entire backroom team have stepped away from the Tipperary senior hurling team today

The boss from Portroe has left his manager position along with Eamonn O’Shea, Tommy Dunne, Darragh Egan, and Eoin Kelly. This was his second three-year stint in charge of the Premier county.

He did not leave empty-handed as he won the All Ireland in his first year back with the team in 2019. They beat Kilkenny by a massive 14 points in Croke Park in that final.

The last two years have not been so kind for the county with two quarter-final exits, including a loss to Waterford in the most recent season.

The county board released a statement that confirmed the news:

“Liam leaves the position today having brought great success to the county, guiding a great group of players to All-Ireland success in 2019.

We wish him well in his retirement and we thank him for all he has done for Tipperary GAA and in particular Tipperary hurling.”

Sheedy also won an Ireland against Kilkenny in his first stint in charge of the Premier county’s hurling team. He has now made a statement this morning on his retirement.

“I have enjoyed the three years immensely and even though none of us expected or wished for the heartache and disruption that Covid-19 caused, I am well aware that sport, even when it was without attendances, played a big part in lifting people’s spirits in the last 12 months.

“I could not have undertaken this role without the help and support of so many people. I want to sincerely thank my wonderful management and backroom teams. Eamon, Tommy, Darragh and Eoin were excellent in all that they did and their dedication was exemplary. I could not have asked for a better team around me.

“The players I worked with over the last three years are an incredible group. Their ability, attitude and commitment were inspiring. I want to thank them all very much and wish them the very best for the future.”

Next year will be a major transition period for Tipperary hurling as they look for a new manager and new players after the retirement of former captain Brendan Maher.

