Limerick Club Football Championship Quarterfinals – Fixtures, Betting

The Limerick Senior Gaelic Football club championship quarterfinals throw in next weekend with eight clubs fighting for the cup
This Saturday four matches will go ahead in seven days’ time as teams challenge for the Limerick county championship.
Commercials are the most successful club in this competition with 16 title wins but now the new titleholders are Adare. They won their third title last year and want to do it again.
Monaleen seems to be a strong outside shout for the competition. Could this be their year to reclaim some glory for their town?
Group 1: Ballysteen, St. Kierens, Galtee Gaels
Group 2: Adare, Oola, Na Pairsaigh
Group 3: Ballylanders, Claughaun, Monaleen
Group 4: Galbally, Newcastle West, Fr Casey’s
Round 1
Ballysteen (1-10) v Galtee Gaels (1-15)
Adare (1-13) v Na Pairsaigh (0-06)
Monaleen (1-13) v Claughaun (1-10)
Fr Caseys (0-11) v Newcastle West (3-10)
Round 2
Galtee Gaels (0-12) v St. Kierens (1-08)
Na Piarsaigh (1-08) v Oola (1-09)
Monaleen (2-11) v Ballylanders (0-05)
Fr. Casey’s (3-11) v Galbally (1-02)
Round 3
St. Kieren’s (3-08) v Ballysteen (1-15)
Adare (1-13) v Oola (0-06)
Ballylanders (0-14) v Claughan (3-16)
Galbally (0-07) v Newcastle West (0-09)
Quarterfinal Fixtures:
Monaleen v Fr. Casey’s – 19:30, Friday 24th September – LIT Gaelic Grounds
Oola v Galtee Gaels – 16:00, Saturday 25th September – Kilmallock GAA
Ballysteen v Adare – 13:00, Sunday 26th September – The Bog Garden
Claughaun v Newcastle West – 13:00, Sunday 26th September – Mick Neville Park
Relegation Semifinals Fixtures:
St Kieren’s v Na Piarsaigh – 17:00, Saturday 25th September – Croagh
Ballylanders v Galbally – 17:00, Sunday 26th September – Killmallock GAA
Betting
Newcastlewest 13/8
Adare 15/8
Monaleen 9/2
Fr Casey’s 15/2
Oola 8/1
Galtee Gaels 16/1
Ballysteen 20/1
Claughaun 25/1