Limerick Club Football Championship Quarterfinals – Fixtures, Betting

James Hanly
The Limerick Senior Gaelic Football club championship quarterfinals throw in next weekend with eight clubs fighting for the cup

This Saturday four matches will go ahead in seven days’ time as teams challenge for the Limerick county championship.

Commercials are the most successful club in this competition with 16 title wins but now the new titleholders are Adare. They won their third title last year and want to do it again.

Monaleen seems to be a strong outside shout for the competition. Could this be their year to reclaim some glory for their town?

 

Group 1: Ballysteen, St. Kierens, Galtee Gaels

Group 2: Adare, Oola, Na Pairsaigh

Group 3: Ballylanders, Claughaun, Monaleen

Group 4: Galbally, Newcastle West, Fr Casey’s

Round 1

Ballysteen (1-10) v Galtee Gaels (1-15)

Adare (1-13) v Na Pairsaigh (0-06)

Monaleen (1-13) v Claughaun (1-10)

Fr Caseys (0-11) v Newcastle West (3-10)

Round 2

Galtee Gaels (0-12) v St. Kierens (1-08)

Na Piarsaigh (1-08) v Oola (1-09)

Monaleen (2-11) v Ballylanders (0-05)

Fr. Casey’s (3-11) v Galbally (1-02)

Round 3

St. Kieren’s (3-08) v Ballysteen (1-15)

Adare (1-13) v Oola (0-06)

Ballylanders (0-14) v Claughan (3-16)

Galbally (0-07) v Newcastle West (0-09)

 

Quarterfinal Fixtures:

Monaleen v Fr. Casey’s – 19:30, Friday 24th September – LIT Gaelic Grounds

Oola v Galtee Gaels – 16:00, Saturday 25th September – Kilmallock GAA

Ballysteen v Adare – 13:00, Sunday 26th September – The Bog Garden

Claughaun v Newcastle West – 13:00, Sunday 26th September – Mick Neville Park

Relegation Semifinals Fixtures:

St Kieren’s v Na Piarsaigh – 17:00, Saturday 25th September – Croagh

Ballylanders v Galbally – 17:00, Sunday 26th September – Killmallock GAA

 

Betting

Newcastlewest 13/8

Adare 15/8

Monaleen 9/2

Fr Casey’s 15/2

Oola 8/1

Galtee Gaels 16/1

Ballysteen 20/1

Claughaun 25/1

 

