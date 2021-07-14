Limerick prepared for new penalty rule and fullback Mike Casey injured

Limerick manager John Kiely has reviewed the new penalty rule with his team ahead of clash with Tipperary. Speaking to Michael Moynihan of the Irish Examiner, he also said that full-back Mike Casey will miss the Munster final

The hurling world has been very confused since a controversial moment in the Munster Senior hurling semi-final between Tipperary and Clare.

At a pivotal moment in last week’s game, Clare’s Aidan McCarthy slide tackled Tippman Jake Morris near the side-line of the 21-yard line. The new rule allows the referee to use their own opinion to decide the severity of a foul near the goals.

The referee that day, James Owens believed that it was a clear goal-scoring chance and awarded Tipperary a penalty while the Clare defender was sin-binned.

This view incensed many viewers and pundits who thought there were enough Clare defenders back to stop a goal. The Limerick boss Kiely agrees with this view after he was at the game in the Gaelic Grounds.

He has decided that the best way to deal with the rule is to prepare his side so that the same incident will not happen to them.

“I think all our cards have been marked at this stage, and nothing will be a surprise to us going forward. I think we’ll have to be careful and not be inviting trouble on ourselves. Hopefully, that’ll be the case,” Kiely said to the Examiner.

One aspect lost in the whole penalty decision controversy is what set up the scenario where Aidan McCarthy had to tackle Jake Morris? Morris lost possession after excellent work by McCarthy to track back and Morris used an excellent high hurl to get a block and turnover the ball pic.twitter.com/RyqheGhuAn — Sean Flynn (@hurlingtalk1) July 6, 2021

Former Limerick hurler Shane Dowling spoke on the incident as well and he believes that there should be more assistance for referees in these cases.

Although the implementation of a VAR-like system would have its critics, Dowling thinks it would really help referees in this very high-paced sport.

“Referees are going to make mistakes but if they have that bit of help it will take that extra pressure off them and ensure that any big calls that are going to be made will be made in the right way,” he said while speaking to BoyleSports’s Leon Blanche.

Mike Casey injury

The Munster Hurling final between Tipperary and Limerick will throw-in at 16:15 on Sunday, 18th July in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Limerick’s sole injury is to full-back, Mike Casey. The hurler recently recovered from an ACL injury but has received a different injury to the same knee.

Although the injury is not as serious as first believed, he will still miss out on the final on Sunday.

Coming 🔜@MunsterGAA SHC Final 🏆 🇺🇦@TipperaryGAA v Limerick 🗓️Sunday July 18 ⌚️4.15pm – Live on @RTEsport 📺 Play your part in team preparations, join the TSC https://t.co/hmNB8PpNfV pic.twitter.com/mIsXVerLqt — Tipperary Supporters Club (@TippSupporters) July 10, 2021

