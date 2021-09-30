Limerick to keep Mullins and O’Hagan as U20 and Minor managers

Diarmuid Mullins and Kevin O’Hagan are set to continue their tenure’s as Limerick U20 and Minor managers respectively following the conclusion of the 2021 season.

Both managers will enter their second year in their current roles after taking the reins for the previous season.

Mullins failed to get past a strong Cork side in the Munster Championship in July, falling to them in a hotly-contested provincial final.

However, his side did post a strong win over Clare to earn a date with Cork for silverware in the 2021 Championship.

Kevin O’Hagan’s Limerick minors were also beaten by Cork as the Rebel County won the All-Ireland at both U20 and minor levels in 2021 and finished runners-up at senior level.

O’Hagan could take the Treaty County no further than Mullins did in the delayed 2020 season, losing to Galway in a 15-point blowout that saw them ship four goals.

Mullins became the U20s head coach in January after winning back-to-back Munster championships with the minor hurlers.

The two-time minor football All-Ireland winner with Laois had previously led Mungret St Pauls to the Premier Intermediate championship in 2016.

Kevin O’Hagan was manager of Mungret St Paul’s after his predecessor left to join the Limerick setup and he followed in his footsteps.

A statement from Limerick GAA reads: “Following tonight’s County Executive Committee Meeting the following management teams will be brought forward to the October County Committee Meeting for ratification for the 2022 Season.

Under 20 Hurling:
Diarmuid Mullins, Richie Flannery, Tommy Quaid, John Meskell

Minor Hurling:
Kevin O Hagan, Ger Barry, Liam Hammersley, Liam Reale, Mark Keane.”

