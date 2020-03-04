Limerick v Waterford takes place at 7pm on Saturday. The game takes place in the Gaelic Grounds. We have live score updates of the game. These can be followed from the below link.

Preview

This game is a refixture due to Storm Dennis. Both sides are all but guaranteed places in the quarter-finals at least but they will want to win this as the winner will top the division an go straight to the semi-finals. The losers will face either Kilkenny or Wexford in the quarter-finals.

Limerick sit on 8 points, meaning they have won 4 games from 4 played. They have a good score difference of +21 also. John Kiely’s side have played some good hurling in beating Tipperary, Cork, Westmeath and Galway on the way. Kiely will likely start a strong side here. Cian Lynch, Graeme Mulcahy and Declan Hannon will all be key players for them here.

Waterford come into the game on the back of a 2 point loss to Tipperary last weekend. Liam Cahill would have been disappointed not to come away with something from that game. He will also be disappointed that Kevin Moran will miss the game due to picking up a red card. They have talent all over the field though with Pauric Mahony, Austin Gleeson, Dessie Hutchinson and Stephen Bennett in their ranks. Jamie Barron is also a real leader in midfield.

Team News

Betting

Limerick are 1/3 favourites here, while Waterford are 11/4. For me it has to be a Limerick win. Backing Limerick to be leading at half time at 8/15 would be the selection. Limerick v Waterford is live on Eir Sport.