List of Irish Sports Fixtures Taking Place In September 2021

This is a list of all the major Irish sporting events taking place over the course of September 2021.
These Irish sporting events range from football to cricket and include a variety of sports.
See below for all major Irish sporting events scheduled for September 2021.
Fixtures
Wednesday, September 1st 2021 to Monday, September 5th 2021 – Paralympics Ireland: Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games
Wednesday, September 1st 2021 – Cricket: Ireland v Zimbabwe T20I 3rd Test 3:00 pm, Bready Cricket Club.
Wednesday, September 1st 2021 – Football: Portugal v Republic of Ireland 7:45 pm, Estadio Algarve – FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.
Thursday, September 2nd 2021 – Cricket: Ireland v Zimbabwe T20I 4th Test 3:00 pm, Bready Cricket Club.
Friday, September 3rd 2021 – Football: Bohemians v Derry City 7:45 pm, Dalymount Park – League of Ireland Premier Division.
Saturday, September 4th 2021 – Rugby: Munster v Connacht, 2:30 pm, Musgrave Park – Women’s Interprovincial Championship.
Saturday, September 4th 2021 – Cricket: Ireland v Zimbabwe T20I 5th Test 3:00 pm, Bready Cricket Club.
Saturday, September 4th 2021 – Rugby: Leinster v Ulster, 4:00 pm, Energia Park – Women’s Interprovincial Championship.
Saturday, September 4th 2021 – Football: Republic of Ireland v Azerbaijan 5:00 pm, Aviva Stadium – FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.
Tuesday, September 7th 2021 – Football: Republic of Ireland v Serbia 5:00 pm, Aviva Stadium – FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.
Wednesday, September 8th 2021 – Cricket: Ireland v Zimbabwe ODI 1st Test 10:30 am, Stormont.
Friday, September 10th 2021 – Cricket: Ireland v Zimbabwe ODI 2nd Test 10:30 am, Stormont.
Friday, September 10th 2021 – Football: Derry City v Finn Harps 7:45 pm, Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium – League of Ireland Premier Division.
Saturday, September 11th 2021 – Rugby: Connacht v Ulster, 2:30 pm, The Sportsground – Women’s Interprovincial Championship.
Saturday, September 11th 2021 – Gaelic football: Mayo v Tyrone, 5:00 pm, Croke Park, All-Ireland Senior Football Championship final.
Saturday, September 11th 2021 – Rugby: Leinster v Munster, 7:00 pm, Energia Park – Women’s Interprovincial Championship.
Saturday, September 11th 2021 – Football: Sligo Rovers v St Patrick’s Athletic 7:45 pm, The Showgrounds – League of Ireland Premier Division.
Monday, 13th September 2021 – Cricket: Ireland v Zimbabwe ODI 3rd Test 10:30 am, Stormont.
Friday, September 17th 2021 – Football: Georgia v Republic of Ireland – FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Qualifiers.
Friday, September 24th 2021 – Rugby: Ulster v Glasgow Warriors 7:35 pm, Kingspan Stadium – United Rugby Championship
Friday, September 24th 2021 – Rugby: Cardiff v Connacht 7:35 pm, Cardiff Arms Park – United Rugby Championship
Friday, September 24th 2021 – Football: Dundalk v Sligo Rovers 7:45 pm, Oriel Park – League of Ireland Premier Division.
Friday, September 24th 2021 – Football: St Patrick’s Athletic v Shamrock Rovers 7:45 pm, Richmond Park – League of Ireland Premier Division.
Saturday, September 25th 2021 – Rugby: Leinster v Vodacom Bulls 5:15 pm, RDS – United Rugby Championship
Saturday, September 25th 2021 – Rugby: Munster v Cell C Sharks 7:35 pm, Thomond Park – United Rugby Championship
Where To Watch
