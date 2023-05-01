2023 STAYCATION IRELAND

1,201 total views, 301 views today

202 3 could be the year of the ‘Staycation’ or ‘ Holistay ’ if you want to holiday close to home!

Did you know, with An Post Insurance you can purchase an Annual Policy that covers you in Ireland, provided you are staying in pre-booked accommodation for more than 1 night. With that in mind, let’s have a look at some of the wonderful options that you can avail of whilst also keeping Social Distancing in mind.

COUPLES GLAMPING

Killarney Glamping at the Grove

With some of the most stunning scenery in Ireland, Kerry is a very popular destination. Maybe you don’t want to be spending your time away in a hotel room but you’re not quite ready for roughing it in a tent. Why not Glamp it up with your other half for a fancy couple’sglamping experience in Killarney Glamping at the Grove. This stunning staycation puts emphasis on peace and relaxation with a Private Luxury Lodge or a romantic Glamping Suite.

Cottages for Couples – Cork

Located in the heart of beautiful West Cork, ‘Cottages for Couples’ have a selection of impressive romantic cottages for that idyllic break away with your loved one. They have restored stone barns, stables, and cottages to a very high standard, including bedroom Jacuzzis, four poster beds, flat screen TV’s, DVD and even a private hot tub. Perfect secluded luxury!

THE TREEHOUSE CHALLENGE

Didn’t get that treehouse you dreamed of when you were a wee one? Well now’s your chance to experience it in true style. Ireland has quite a few destinations that offers this unique experience, here are just some of those destinations.

River Valley Holiday Park – Wicklow

Located in the beautiful surroundings of County Wicklow, River Valley Caravan & Camping Holiday Park offer lots of different types of funky accommodation including their Glamping Treehouses which can accommodate up to 2 adults and 4 children or 4 adults and 2 children. Lots of activities are available onsite and offsite for kids and adults alike.

For adult couples looking for a more peaceful break, they will be accommodated in a totally separate part of the park called the Secret Garden.

Other types of accommodation available are Maxilodges, Microlodges and the funky KukooHut.

Teapot Lane Leitrim

Nestled in the woods of Leitrim, Teapot Lane, offers a stunning tree house with King Size Bed and comfy window seats to take in the views. Complete with a pot belly stove that will be lit for your arrival along with romantic candles. It even has a beautiful tree coming up through the deck where you can chill on the swing chair enjoying nature.

HIKING HOLIDAYS

Maybe you’ve had enough relaxing and are craving more of an adventurous kind of break.Alltrails.com can help you find the hike, bike ride or trail run to suit you in whatever location and level suits you best. It can also recommend child and dog friendly trails. If you find a trail you like you can save it for future adventures

GEOCACHING

Another outdoor adventure that can be done with Social Distancing in mind is Geocaching. Geocaching is like a treasure hunt only the clues are online. Users go out and find small capsules, called “Geocaches” or “Caches” for short. These Geocaches are hidden by other users. Irish Tech.ie have an excellent beginners guide that takes you through the rules and shows the apps you can download to your phone to get you started searching for your treasure. The idea is you download the app and search for Geocaches in your area. Take a pen with you and once you have found the Geocache you sign and date the page inside and replace it for the next Geocacher to find. Some Caches are larger, containing some surprises inside, you are welcome to take one, but you should replace it with something else. Don’t spoil the fun!

Whatever your choice, the beautiful Emerald Isle has it all. Need insurance for your drive to your staycation? Get a car insurance quote from An Post Insurance now.

