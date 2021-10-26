Mayo GAA Quarter-Final Results – Egan Jewellers Intermediate Championship 

The 2021 Mayo GAA club championship season is underway, with The Quarter-Finals for Senior, Intermediate and Junior clubs taking place on Friday the 15, Saturday the 16th and finally Sunday the 17th of October to finish up the group stages of this years club championship.

Round 3 of the Mayo Intermediate Football Championship was an eventful one, with many great games to open up an already competitive championship season.

With few upsets, many teams who have been touted favourites will be happy with their performances this week and the result.

The Quarter and Relegation finals of the Mayo Intermediate Football Championship will commence in due time with dates, times and venues to be announced.

Below are all the results, times and locations for all Intermediate games this weekend.

 Mayo GAA Intermediate Football Championship 2021 Results

Quarter-Finals

Parke Keelogues 0-06 (6) v Ballyhaunis 1-08 (11)

Mayo Gaels 0-13 (13) v Bohola Moy Davitts 1-06 (9)

Crossmolina Deel Rovers 0-05 (5) v Kilmaine 1-12 (15)

Louisburgh 1-12 (15) v Hollymount Carramore 2-07 (13)

Relegation Play-Offs

Swinford 0-07 (7) v Ballinrobe 1-11 (14)

Ardnaree Sarsfield 1-08 (11) v Lahardane 0-04 (4)

Egan Jewellers Intermediate Championship Semi-Final Draws

Mayo Gaels v Kilmaine

Louisburgh v Ballyhaunis

Relegation Final

Lahardane v Swinford

