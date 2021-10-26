1 total views, 1 views today
Mayo GAA Quarter-Final Results – TF Royal Hotel and Theatre Junior Championship
The 2021 Mayo GAA club championship season is underway, with The Quarter-Finals for Senior, Intermediate and Junior clubs taking place on Friday the 15, Saturday the 16th and finally Sunday the 17th of October to finish up the group stages of this years club championship.
Round 3 of the Mayo Junior Football Championship was an eventful one, with many great games to open up an already competitive championship season.
This weekend’s games saw some upsets, many teams who have been touted favourites will be happy dissatisfied with their performances but they have a chance to gain a much-needed win in Round 3.
The Quarter-finals of the Exclusive Mayo Junior and Junior B Football Championship will commence in due time with dates, times and venues to be announced.
Below are all the results, times and locations for all Junior games this weekend.
TF Royal Hotel and Theatre Junior Championship Results
Kilmeena 1-12 (15) v Killala 1-03 (6)
Islandeady 0-18 (18) v Ballycastle 0-07 (7)
Cill Chomain 1-07 (10) v Achill 0-05 (5)
Mayo GAA Round 3 Results – TF Royal Hotel and Theatre Junior Championship
Mayo GAA Exclusive Junior and Junior B Football Championship 2021 Draws
Junior A Quarter-Finals Draw
Cill Chomain v Ardagh – Saturday 30th October @ 3:30 pm – Knockmore
Shrule Glencorrib v Achill – Saturday 30th October @ 3:30 pm – Castlebar
Junior B Semi-Finals Draw
Ballycroy v Tuar Mhic Eadaigh
Kilfian v Eastern Gaels
Mayo GAA Quarter-Final Results – TF Royal Hotel and Theatre Junior Championship
For more News and Stories on all things GAA, click here.