Camogie review – Kilkenny and Wexford Share Honors

Exciting Draw in Leinster Rivalry: Kilkenny and Wexford Share Honors

In a thrilling encounter at UPMC Nowlan Park, Kilkenny and Wexford played out an intense draw in the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland senior championship Group 2 clash. Despite finishing level at 3-11 to 1-17, the match felt like a victory for Colin Sunderland’s Wexford side, who staged a remarkable comeback, scoring the last 1-4 of the game, including a crucial 1-1 in stoppage time, against the reigning All-Ireland champions.

Dream Start for Wexford

Shelly Keogh’s early goal, assisted by Ciara O’Connor’s powerful run, provided Wexford with a dream start, putting them in the lead just three minutes into the game. However, Kilkenny responded brilliantly, notching up the next five points, with Katie Nolan impressively contributing four of them, within the following eight minutes.

Kilkenny Dominance and Wexford Resurgence

Steffi Fitzgerald and Kellyann Doyle displayed excellent teamwork, supported by a solid defensive effort from Kilkenny’s half-back line. Despite a couple of Ciara O’Connor frees stemming the tide, Kilkenny extended their lead with points from Denise Gaule (two),

